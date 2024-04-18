USA Baseball Returns to Segra Stadium for Two Games this Summer

April 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce that USA Baseball is returning to play two games this summer at Segra Stadium. June 29th will feature the USA Collegiate National Team vs. Chinese Taipei as Game 1 of the 21st USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series. July 4th will feature a game between players from the Collegiate National Team. Both games will feature post-game fireworks as part of the festivities.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Fayetteville for two games this upcoming summer," said USA Baseball Collegiate National Team General Manager Eric Campbell. "Last year's Fourth of July game provided an incredible lifetime baseball experience through the thousands of fans that our Collegiate National Team played in front of, and we look forward to more of the same on June 29 and July 4 this summer."

The 21st USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series will kick-off at Segra Stadium on June 29th with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Team USA leads the series with Chinese Taipei 16-0-4, and are 84-13-2 lifetime. Last year's game in Fayetteville drew a record crowd that watched the USA defeat Chinese Taipei in a thriller 7-6. The Fourth of July game featuring the Collegiate National Team will be a collection of college stars facing off against one another. The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team is made up of the top non-draft-eligible collegiate baseball players in the country.

Fans can take advantage of a special ticket deal that gets them access to both games. With this deal, fans can get $5 off per seat purchased for both games (i.e, four seats for both games = $20 off whole order) for a limited time. Tickets for both games are now on sale at the Truist Box Office or online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

