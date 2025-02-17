UPSET ALERT!: Texas Outlaws' Eddie Puskarich Joins MASL Monday

February 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Join MASL Monday as we welcome special guest Eddie Puskarich, head coach of the Texas Outlaws! Fresh off their stunning upset victory over the Milwaukee Wave, Coach Puskarich shares his insights on the growth and development of his team. Plus, he sticks around to break down the past weekend's action-packed games including the Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush and the weekend series between the Chihuahua Savage and San Diego Soccers. We also look ahead to next weekend's crucial matchups that will shake up the playoff seeding. Don't miss this exclusive interview and expert analysis - subscribe and join the MASL conversation!

