Upcoming Homestand Preview

July 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting this week with a 6-game home series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Class-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros. Your Wood Ducks are coming off a 3-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Wood Ducks are coming off a series loss, 1-2.

Tuesday, July 23: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, July 24: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 6:30 pm

Thursday, July 25: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 6:30 pm

Friday, July 26: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 7:00 pm

Saturday, July 27: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 28: Wood Ducks vs Woodpeckers: 1:00 pm

The Woodpeckers have four of the top 30 prospects in the Houston Astros system according to MLB.com. This includes one right-handed pitcher, Alonzo Tredwell, one outfielder, Cesar Hernandez, one infielder, Chase Jaworksy and one outfielder/third baseman Waner Luciano.

TUESDAY: This season Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Every Wednesday this season will continue to be Winning Wednesday (bring your ticket from the previous winning Wednesday & exchange it for a free Wednesday ticket), and wine Wednesday with half priced wine. Gates open at 6:00 pm, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursday is back this season with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game. This Friday is there will be postgame fireworks presented by WNCT-9.

First pitch is at 7 pm with gates opening at 6 pm.

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Wood Ducks tribute hat presented by Stallings Heating, Plumbing & A/C. Gates open at 4 pm, with first pitch at 5 pm.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this will be Sunday Family Funday . There will be post-game kids run the bases presented by Davis Wholesale Tire, as well as $1 hotdogs presented by Minuteman Food Mart and a $6 meal deal which includes, a hotdog, bag of chips, and small soda!

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

