GreenJackets Homestand Preview #10

July 22, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will host the Down East Wood Ducks of the Texas Rangers' organization for the final time EVER before the Wood Ducks move to Spartanburg next season. As the end of the summer rapidly approaches, the week entails excitement for everyone, including Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Princess Night, and 803 Night celebrating our local community!

Tuesday, July 30th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: Sunny 102.7, News 12/26

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, July 31st | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by The Retirement Resource, in partnership with AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to Wednesday Games in 2024! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Retirement Resource, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information.

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by WGAC News-Talk Augusta

The GreenJackets will pay tribute to our Armed Forces during every Wednesday home game, with players donning special military-themed jerseys. On August 31st, these jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the CSRA Alliance for Fort Eisenhower.

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deal - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket at the 19th hole by the main entrance.

Thursday, August 1st| First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Kayaking and Outdoors Night

Float your way down to SRP Park as we celebrate all the fun and exciting activities available in the outdoors across the CSRA!

Thirsty Thursdayä - Presented by The Hyatt Agency, LLC., Twin Peaks, Busch Light, PBR, KICKS99, and HD98.3

Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals, cool off with the best happy hour in the CSRA! Those 21 and older can enjoy $2, $4, and $6 drink specials until last call!

Friday, August 2nd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

Swing, fly, or teleport your way to SRP Park for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night!

The GreenJackets will wear Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field during the game, which will be auctioned off postgame to benefit Walton Options.

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a superhero cape courtesy of SRP Federal Credit Union!

Spider-Man Appearance

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swings into SRP Park for a meet and greet with fans! Meet & Greet included with any ticket.

Feature Friday:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Sweetwater drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend, presented by Sweetwater Brewing Co.! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, August 3rd | First Pitch: 6:35pm | Gates: 5:00pm| Media partner: KICKS99

803 Night - Presented by City of North Augusta and Riverside Village

Join us and the City of North Augusta on 8/03 to celebrate 803 night!

The day starts off with a ribbon cutting at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater at 3:30. Then come enjoy a FREE concert with South Carolina's own Cody Webb from 4-5:30 at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The fun continues in SRP Park to cheer on the GreenJackets and enjoy a postgame BOOMing fireworks shot off by Joe Dirt!

Special 803 Ticket Package - click here to lock in your 803 ticket deal!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame from 5:15-5:30pm!

Sunday, August 4th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00 pm

Princess Night

The GreenJackets will host Princess Night at the ballpark, and fans young and old can meet Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother at SRP Park!

Summer Reading Program Night - Presented by Dippin' Dots

Fans that participated in TD the Rally Turtle's Summer Reading Program through their local libraries can redeem their free ticket for THIS game!

Sahlen Family Sunday

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark in spring? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen's hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00-5:30pm)

Sahlen's Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Savannah River Brewing Happy Hour

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy Savannah River Brewing drafts at half-price for this game. The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 6:00pm.

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed in partnership with Patsy's Pet Parlor & Best Friends Animal Care of North Augusta

Only 2 left in the 2024 season. The park is going to the dogs! Fans can bring their canine friends to the game and enjoy the sunshine, provided the dog stays leashed and the waiver found here is signed.

Wellstar MCG Jr. Jackets Kids Club - in partnership with Episcopal Day School, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

There are only two more kids club games left in 2024! Fans that are part of the Jr Jackets Kids Club receive a FREE GA ticket to select Sunday home games! Fans can sign up their young ones HERE.

The GreenJackets are entering the home stretch of the season, with just 12 home games remaining in 2024 after this week. Plenty more exciting things are on the horizon that you won't want to miss! To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2024 home games at SRP Park, click HERE!

Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Stay up to date on all things 'Jackets by signing up for the weekly Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.