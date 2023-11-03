University of Tennessee to Host Fall World Series at AT&T Field

November 3, 2023 - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that Tennessee baseball will host two Fall World Series exhibition games at AT&T Field while ongoing construction takes place at the program's home ballpark, Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Fall World Series is three games and features two teams comprised of the 2024 Tennessee baseball roster.

The first game of the Fall World Series will take place on Thursday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, TN. The Vols will then come to Chattanooga for the rest of the series. The first game at AT&T Field is on Friday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. and the final game will be played on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 p.m. All tickets are general admission and are $10 each. Tickets will be available on Lookouts.com starting Monday, November 6 at 10:00 a.m.

"Our staff and players are elated to be heading back to the Scenic City," said Tennessee Baseball Head Coach Tony Vitello. "It is a tremendous baseball city, and it provides our program an opportunity to travel directly to many Vol fans that often travel to see us."

Next weekend's games mark the first time Tennessee baseball will play in Chattanooga since an exhibition game against Georgia State at AT&T Field in the fall of 2021. Both contests will be 9-innings and gates will open an hour before game time. Concessions, including beer, will be available. Following Saturday's game, Tennessee baseball will be hosting a 30-minute autograph session.

The Vols are coming off their sixth Men's College World Series appearance in program history, marking their second trip to Omaha in the past three years under head coach Tony Vitello. They return 17 letterwinners from last year's team and welcomed in the nation's No. 4 ranked signing class by Perfect Game to go along with a handful of high-profile additions from the transfer portal.

