Tennessee Smokies Announce University of Tennessee 'Orange & White Game' to Take Place at Smokies Stadium on November 9

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the University of Tennessee baseball team will host their annual 'Orange & White Game' at Smokies Stadium on Thursday, November 9.

First pitch will take place on Thursday, November 9 at 6:00pm. The match will take place at Smokies Stadium due to the on going construction at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch at 4:30pm. General admission tickets will be $9 apiece. Tickets can be purchased online at smokiesbaseball.com, at the Smokies Stadium box office, and by calling the Smokies ticket office at (865) 286-2300. All ticket revenue will be donated to Loyal-T.

A $22 all-you-can-eat buffet featuring hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, Bush's Baked Beans, Uncle Ray's Potato Chips, cookies, Pepsi products, and water will be available.

The Vols have been enjoying recent success, winning a NCAA regional championship three straight seasons, and attending the College World Series in Omaha in 2021 and 2023.

"The Tennessee Smokies and Boyd Sports are very excited and honored to host the Vols for their annual Orange & White Game," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We look forward to seeing the current UT stars, as well as the new faces added to the team this summer."

For any questions about the 'Orange & White Game' or Tennessee Smokies tickets, call the Smokies ticket office at (865) 286-2300.

