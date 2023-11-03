Crusin' WGCM Continues as Flagship Station for Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network

November 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers are excited to announce that Crusin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM will continue as the flagship station for the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. All 138 games, plus playoff and exhibition games, will be aired on the station. Crusin' WGCM and the Coast Radio Group has been the radio home for Shuckers baseball since the team arrived on the Coast in 2015.

"The team at Coast Radio Group is incredible," Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Javik Blake said. "We love working with the team and are thrilled to continue this partnership. We're counting down the days until the start of the 2024 season!"

All broadcasts will include the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show, including the pregame interview of the day, and the Biloxi Shuckers Postgame Show. Fans can listen live on 1240 AM and 100.9 FM in the Biloxi/Gulfport area and through the Crusin' WGCM and Biloxi Shuckers websites.

"We at Coast Radio Group are very excited to be serving as the flagship station for Shuckers Baseball again for the next two seasons," Promotions Director Dave Johnson said. "The Shuckers have consistently produced top-level radio shows and MiLB coverage, even winning awards for their hard work. As the Voice of the Shuckers, Javik Blake provides informative and accurate broadcasts, but above all, he keeps it fun. Here's to ten more years!"

Javik Blake will return as the "Voice of the Shuckers" for the 2024 season. Blake previously joined the Shuckers in 2023 and will direct all media relations efforts, including game notes, press releases, stat packs, credentials and the 2024 Shuckers media guide. Prior to joining the Shuckers, Blake served as the Broadcaster and Director of Media Relations for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the Northwoods League. Blake's previous stops have also included two years with the High Point Rockers in the independent Atlantic League and two years with the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

The Biloxi Shuckers will open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.