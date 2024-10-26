Union II advance to MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Finals

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II secured a spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final with a 4-3 shootout win over Crown Legacy FC at Subaru Park on Saturday evening. Defender Olwethu Makhanya opened the scoring in the 28th minute, but Crown Legacy's Dylan Sing equalized in the 88th, sending the match to extra time. After a scoreless extra time, a shootout decided the match, where Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made two crucial saves, and midfielder CJ Olney netted the final penalty, sealing Union II's advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to host the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, November 2 (Time TBA).

Philadelphia Union II 1 (4) - Crown Legacy FC 1 (3)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, October 26, 2024

MATCH SUMMARY

TEAM STATISTICS

MATCH PHOTOS (Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Union II)

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Abdou Ndiaye

AR1: Matthew Rodman

AR2: Max Smith

4TH: Alexandra Billeter

Weather: 62 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (Olney) 28'

CLFC - Dylan Sing (Scardina) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Gavin Wetzel (caution) 30'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (caution) 32'

CLFC - Julian Bravo (caution) 43'

PHI - David Vazquez (caution) 43'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 53'

CLFC - Kevin Sawchak (caution) 86'

CLFC - Filip Mirkovic (caution) 120'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Nicholas Pariano, CJ Olney, David Vazquez, Cavan Sullivan (Carlos Rojas 67'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 45'), Edward Davis (Jose Riasco 77').

Substitutes not used: Jamir Berdecio, Giovanny Sequera, Kellen LeBlanc, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Kyle Tucker

Crown Legacy FC: Chituru Odunze, Julian Bravo, Nicholas Scardina (Josue Rodrigues 105'), Jack Neely, Willian Paredes, Cam Duke (Dylan Sing 68'), Aron John, Erik Pena (Filip Mirkovic 59'), Nimfasha Berchimas (Tyger Smalls 59'), Brandon Cambridge, Idan Giorno (Jonathan Nyandjo 96').

Substitutes not used: George Marks, Brian Romero, James Nyandjo, Simon Tonidandel

TEAM NOTES

Defender Olwethu Makhanya picked up his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney picked up his first assist of the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs.

