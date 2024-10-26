Tacoma Defiance Faces North Texas SC Saturday Night in the Western Conference Semifinals at Choctaw Stadium

October 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Following its 4-0 win over Ventura County FC in the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, Tacoma Defiance travels to face North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, October 26 at Choctaw Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Gio Miglietti scored a brace in the Quarterfinals win for Tacoma, with Snyder Brunell and Sebastian Gomez also recording strikes. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi had a pair of assists, as well.

Defiance and North Texas met earlier this year on April 14, a 2-1 win for North Texas at Choctaw Stadium.

Saturday marks the third-straight year Tacoma has reached the Western Conference Semifinals, doing so every year of MLS NEXT Pro's existence. They are the only team in MLS NEXT Pro to win a playoff match in each of the last three years.

Should Tacoma advance to past North Texas, it would travel to face either St. Louis CITY2 or The Town FC next weekend in the Western Conference Final.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Jack Edwards

