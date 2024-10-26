Tacoma Defiance Falls 4-1 to North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals

October 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Tacoma Defiance lost 4-1 to North Texas SC in the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night at Choctaw Stadium, ending its run in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Chris Aquino scored early in the match for Tacoma, but four unanswered goals by North Texas send the home side through to the next round. This marked the third straight season Defiance has reached the Western Conference Semifinals, doing so each year of MLS NEXT Pro's existence.

With the result, Defiance enters the offseason and begins preparation for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Tacoma finished the season in fourth place in the Western Conference with 46 points (13-10-5), scoring 59 goals, tied for most in MLS NEXT Pro.

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 1 - North Texas SC 4

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Venue: Choctaw Stadium

Referee: Gerald Flores

Assistants: Chris Schurfranz, Austin Holt

Fourth official: Trevor Wiseman

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Chris Aquino (Elias Katsaros) 18'

NTX - Pedro Fonesca (Diego Garcia) 20'

NTX - Logan Farrington (Herbert Endeley) 48'

NTX - Carl Sainte 66'

NTX - Anthony Ramirez (Tomas Pondeca) 77'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC - Antino Lopez (caution) 57'

NTX - Tyshawn Rose (ejection) 70'

NTX - Antino Lopez (ejection) 75'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez - captain, Stuart Hawkins, Elias Katsaros (Yu Tsukanome 69'); Snyder Brunell, Sota Kitahara; Dylan Teves (Osaze De Rosario 57'), Chris Aquino (Travian Sousa 46'), Sebastian Gomez (Braudilio Rodrigues 57'); Gio Miglietti (Blake Bowen 45+1)

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Burke Fahling

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 6

North Texas SC - Michael Collodi; Herbert Endeley, Nico Gordon, Carl Sainte (Nicholas Mendoca 86'), Mads Westergren, Tyshawn Rose; Pedro Fonseca (Abdoul Zanne 71'), Nolan Norris, Diego Garcia (Anthony Ramirez 71'), Enes Sali (Tomas Pondeca 71'); Logan Farrington (Tarik Scott 80')

Substitutes not used: Malik Henry-Scott, Turner Humphrey, Daniel Baran, Juan Antonio Carrera Zarzar

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 9

Saves: 2

