Under New Management: Goldeyes Name Watkins Skipper

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes named former Chicago Cubs infielder Logan Watkins as the fifth field manager in club history Wednesday.

The 34-year-old spent the past two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he piloted a team that qualified for the post-season three times. Originally hired as the Railroaders' hitting coach in 2021, Watkins assumed the title of interim manager in June of that year.

"Logan knows what it takes to play this game at the highest level, and he has the experience recruiting players and building a roster that is so important in our league," said Goldeyes President Sam Katz. "He's someone I believe players will want to play for and will wear the Goldeyes uniform proudly".

Chosen as the Cubs' minor league player of the year in 2012, the native of Wichita, Kansas made his Major League debut August 4, 2013 at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Watkins went on to appear in 58 games at the big league level, recording 24 hits - including one home run - and six runs batted in.

Drafted out of Goddard High School (Goddard, Kansas) by the Cubs in 2008, Watkins played 11 professional seasons, during which he notched 1,034 hits en route to a .276 career batting average.

As a member of the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts in 2018, Watkins was selected as an American Association Post-Season All-Star, hitting .338 with a league-high 11 triples.

"I would describe myself as player's manager," said Watkins. "I only retired from playing in 2020 so I relate well to the players of today, but I grew up playing in an old school era and can appreciate both mentalities."

"I'll be looking to assemble a team of guys who understand the history of the Goldeyes as well as the expectations of playing for Winnipeg. We will be one of the hardest playing teams in the league and I will look to find players that match that mindset."

Watkins replaces Greg Tagert, who was not retained by the Goldeyes after posting a 43-57 record in 2023, finishing in last place in the West Division.

The Goldeyes will release their 2024 schedule in the near future. For information about Season Tickets, Skysuites, Patios, and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

