UNBELIEVABLE Catch by Tyler Snead: CFL

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







Despite tight coverage, Tyler Snead makes an incredible catch as the Alouettes march toward the end zone.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.