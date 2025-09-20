UNBELIEVABLE Catch by Tyler Snead: CFL
Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video
Despite tight coverage, Tyler Snead makes an incredible catch as the Alouettes march toward the end zone.
