UIL State Baseball Championships Begin at Dell Diamond on June 7

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2023 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 7-10.

Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission and $16 each. Children under the age of two do not require a ticket. All tickets purchased prior to coming to Dell Diamond must either be printed at home or saved to be scanned from a mobile device. The ticket windows will not have the capability to print tickets purchased prior to coming to the ballpark in order to expedite the process for those purchasing on the day of the game.

Parking for all 2023 UIL Baseball Tournament games at Dell Diamond is $10 per vehicle per day. Gates will open each day at 8:00 a.m. Dell Diamond is a cashless facility and clear bag venue. For more information on ballpark details, click here.

The tournament kicks off Wednesday, June 7 with a pair of 1A Semifinals featuring Abbott against Kennard at 9:00 a.m. followed by Nazareth against Fayetteville at 12:00 p.m. The Class 2A Semifinals will see Harleton take on Collinsville at 4:00 p.m. followed by a nightcap featuring Shiner facing off against New Home at 7:00 p.m.

The first champion of the week will be crowned during the Class 1A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, then the Class 2A State Championship Game will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The 5A Semifinals will get started on Thursday afternoon as Magnolia West will square off against Frisco Reedy at 4:00 p.m. The second semifinal game on Thursday night pits Argyle up against Boerne Champion at 7:00 p.m.

The Class 3A Semifinals are set for the morning of Friday, June 9 with Boyd taking on Maypearl at 9:00 a.m. followed by Corpus Christi London against Wall at 12:00 p.m. The Class 6A Semifinals will follow on Friday night as Cypress Woods faces Lewisville Flower Mound at 4:00 p.m. before Austin Westlake and Pearland meet at 7:00 p.m.

The final day of the 2023 UIL State Baseball Championship includes the 3A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 5A State Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. and the 6A State Championship Game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

A full schedule for the 2023 UIL State Baseball Championships is below:

Date Time Class Home Team Visiting Team Tickets

Wednesday, June 7 9:00 a.m. 1A Semifinals Abbott Kennard

Wednesday, June 7 12:00 p.m. 1A Semifinals Nazareth Fayetteville

Wednesday, June 7 4:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Harleton Collinsville

Wednesday, June 7 7:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Shiner New Home

Thursday, June 8 9:00 a.m. 1A Championship TBD TBD

Thursday, June 8 12:00 p.m. 2A Championship TBD TBD

Thursday, June 8 4:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Magnolia West Frisco Reedy

Thursday, June 8 7:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Argyle Boerne Champion

Friday, June 9 9:00 a.m. 3A Semifinals Boyd Maypearl

Friday, June 9 12:00 p.m. 3A Semifinals Corpus Christi London Wall

Friday, June 9 4:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Cypress Woods Lewisville Flower Mound

Friday, June 9 7:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Austin Westlake Pearland

Saturday, June 10 9:00 a.m. 3A Championship TBD TBD

Saturday, June 10 12:00 p.m. 5A Championship TBD TBD

Saturday, June 10 4:00 p.m. 6A Championship TBD TBD

Following the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond will also host three high school all-star games during the month of June. First up, the Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game is set for Sunday, June 11. The nine-inning contest is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will feature top Austin-area players from the Class of 2023. All tickets are general admission and $16 each.

The following weekend, Dell Diamond will host a pair of Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games. First up, Class of 2023 All-Stars from Class 2A, 3A and 4A will play at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17. Finally, the Class 5A and 6A All-Stars will take the field on Sunday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. All tickets to the nine-inning all-star games are general admission and $16 each.

Dates for the three high school all-star games at Dell Diamond are below:

Date Time Class

Sunday, June 11 6:00 p.m. Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game

Saturday, June 17 10:00 a.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (2A-4A)

Sunday, June 18 10:00 a.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (5A-6A)

For additional information about UIL State Baseball Championship ticketing, schedules, parking and more, visit RRExpress.com/UIL. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

