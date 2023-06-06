Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (28-29) at Reno Aces (32-25)

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 6:35p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

LHP Kyle Hart vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington

THE HART FOUNDATION: LHP Kyle Hart, making his Rainiers and Mariners organization debut tonight, has pitched only 1.0 inning this season, for Triple-A Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia, International League). In his Triple-A debut on 5/30/19 for Pawtucket (Boston), he threw a nine-inning complete game shutout against Lehigh Valley during the final season of MiLB operation of Pawtucket's McCoy Stadium (5 H, 0 BB, 8 SO). Hart, 30, signed with Seattle on Saturday and was assigned to Tacoma, amidst a shortage of starting pitchers (RHP Jose Rodriguez & LHP Tommy Milone are currently on 7-day IL). Hart was a 19th round draft pick of Boston in 2016, and made his MLB debut for the Red Sox during the abbreviated pandemic season in 2020 (8/13 at Fenway Park vs. Tampa Bay).

SCHEINER STROLLS: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top four in the PCL in home runs (17), extra-base hits (30), total bases (120), runs (45), RBI (50) and slugging (.628). Scheiner has homered in each of his last three games, and has gone deep in four of five games and in five of his last eight. His 17 home runs rank third in Triple-A and all of MiLB entering today's action; Salt Lake's Jo Adell and Luken Baker of Memphis each have 18 HR, and Baker was called up by St. Louis on Sunday. Scheiner, the Triple-A rookie, carries a .293 average and 1.030 OPS (4th in the PCL) following a grand slam on Saturday, and a three-run homer Sunday.

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach extended his on base safely streak to 21 games with an eighth inning walk on Sunday. DeLoach's 14-game hitting streak (May 12-27) passed Jarred Kelenic for Tacoma's longest from last season; Kelenic hit safely in 13 straight from May 24 through June 8. DeLoach is batting .342 (27x79) over his last 21 games, with a .935 OPS. His OBP is .429 (11 BB) and he's slugging .506 (8 XBH) over this stretch. The Triple-A rookie has played in 52 of Tacoma's first 57 games (Seattle's 2nd round draft selection in 2020).

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in as one of Tacoma's most reliable late-inning options (5 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 35 over 22.1 IP (2 ER, 0.81 ERA, 2 SV). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood High School to reach the Majors, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

GRAND OPENING, GRAND CLOSING: The Rainiers are 24-13 in series openers since last season began, with a 14-5 road record in lid-lifters (primarily six-game series). Tacoma was 18-9 in all series openers in 2022, which was 25% of their win total (72-78); they were 9-2 in road trip-opening games (2-2 in 2023).

After dropping their first three series finales this season, the Rainiers have won six of their last seven to conclude a set, including three straight. Tacoma's 2023 combined record in fifth and sixth games of a series is 11-5.

GO AHEAD AND CALL IT A COMEBACK: In Tacoma's recent home series vs. Sacramento (5/30-6/4), SAC scored first in all six games, only to see the Rainiers rally to split the week 3-3. Tacoma has come from behind at any point in the game during their last four victories, beginning with a 10-8 win over Las Vegas on May 28 at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers are 13-18 when scoring second, and have 14 comeback wins of any kind; they've rallied to win 5x in the seventh inning or later this season.

RUN DMC DIFFERENTIAL (IT'S A WALK PUN): The Rainiers have drawn 342 walks entering today's action, the most of any Triple-A club (6 BB/game) and 19 more than Oklahoma City who leads the Pacific Coast League with a 41-16 record. Tacoma's walk differential is +97, as their 245 free passes issued are second-fewest in the PCL to OKC (231 BB). Tacoma's .380 club OBP is third-highest in Triple-A (Reno, El Paso).

D-BEST: Tacoma's 65 double plays turned are the most in Triple-A (Memphis, 64). The Rainiers have the fewest errors in the PCL, equal with Reno at 36 (league-leading .983 fielding %).

SEA US RISE: 1B/DH Mike Ford's selection to Seattle's Major League roster on Friday made him the 11th Rainiers to Mariners promotion this season; 29 players moved from Tacoma to Seattle in 2022, beginning with RHP Matt Koch (4/13) and ending with C Brian O'Keefe (9/30). LHP Gabe Speier (4/1) was the first promotion this season (recalled), and has yet to throw a pitch for the Rainiers.

UNI-WATCH: The 2023 Tacoma Rainiers have the following record by uniform top...R Red (6-9), Home White (8-6), Road Grey (2-2), Navy Blue (5-9), 1960 Fauxback (3-1), La Familia de Tacoma (3-0), Special Auction (1-2).

