OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 6, 2023

June 6, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-16) at El Paso Chihuahuas (26-31)

Game #58 of 150/First Half #58 of 75/Road #31 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP William Cuevas (2-1, 5.27) vs. ELP-RHP Angel Sánchez (0-1, 5.30)

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers being a six-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:35 p.m. CT at Southwest University Park...The Dodgers lead the Pacific Coast League and have a nine-game lead ahead of both the Reno Aces and Round Rock Express, which are tied for second place...The Dodgers have won six straight series openers.

Last Game: Drew Avans and Jahmai Jones each hit go-ahead home runs during the Oklahoma City Dodgers' eventual 7-4 win Sunday afternoon in their series finale against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces took the game's first lead in the third inning on a RBI single by Dominic Fletcher. Avans' two-run homer in the fifth inning put the Dodgers in front, 2-1. Devin Mann's RBI double in the sixth inning extended OKC's lead to 3-1. The Aces came back to tie the score, 3-3, with two runs in the eighth inning. The Dodgers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning to build a 7-3 lead. Jones hit a home run out to right-center field to give OKC a 4-3 edge. Bryson Brigman and David Freitas later hit back-to-back RBI doubles, with Freitas driving in two runs, for a 7-3 Dodgers lead before Reno added a run in the ninth inning. The Aces brought the tying run to the plate before Phillip Evans flied out to deep center field to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: William Cuevas (2-1) is slated to make his ninth start and 11th appearance, including his second of the season in El Paso...Cuevas last pitched June 1 against Reno in OKC. He started and allowed one run and two hits over 3.0 innings before the game entered a 1 hour, 11 minute rain delay, forcing Cuevas to exit the game upon its resumption. He allowed one walk and had five strikeouts in the outing and did not factor into OKC's 7-5 win...Although opponents are batting .229 overall against Cuevas, he has allowed 12 homers in 41.0 innings, accounting for 17 of the 24 runs he's allowed, however he has not allowed a homer in back-to-back games...Cuevas was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30 by Minor League Baseball. During Game 2 of the Dodgers' April 27 doubleheader against Sacramento, he pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and hit one batter as OKC went on to a 1-0 victory. He recorded five K's while retiring 15 of 17 batters faced...Cuevas spent parts of the 2022 season playing in Korea and Mexico, appearing in two games with the KT Wiz in the Korea Baseball Organization and one start for the Diablos Rojos del México in la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol. He missed most of the season due to an elbow injury...His most recent Major League appearance was Sept. 28, 2018 with the Boston Red Sox...The native of Caracas, Venezuela made his MLB debut April 28, 2016 with Boston against the Yankees and originally signed with Boston as a free agent June 2, 2009...He last faced the Chihuahuas May 3 in El Paso. Cuevas started and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs and five hits, including two homers, along with two walks and four strikeouts in a no decision.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2023: 2-4 2022: 13-14 All-time: 43-37 At ELP: 24-24

This marks the second series of the season between the teams and second in El Paso in the span of five weeks...The teams last played May 2-7 at Southwest University Park and the Dodgers suffered their first and only series loss of the season, dropping four of six games. After the Dodgers took the series opener, the Chihuahuas won four of the final five games...Ryan Ward led OKC with six hits and tied Devin Mann with a team-best five RBI during the first series. El Paso outscored OKC, 35-24, and hit 12 homers compared to the Dodgers' four. Despite the hitter-friendly nature of Southwest University Park, the Dodgers batted just .202 (39x193) and scored a total of 24 runs...The Chihuahuas won the 2022 season series against the Dodgers, 14-13, clinching just their second season series win against OKC since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season and their first against OKC since 2018. The Dodgers went 6-3 at home, but 7-11 at Southwest University Park, including losses in seven of their last nine games....After the teams played five series in 2022, the teams meet for just three series in 2023, including two in El Paso, and their season series wraps up July 23...Entering today, the Dodgers have lost eight of their last 11 games and 11 of their last 15 games in El Paso. They have lost at least three straight games within each of their last four series at Southwest University Park.

Trend Setters: The 41-16 Dodgers own the best record in the Minors and only the 42-19 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball but have played four more games than OKC...The Dodgers are 19-5 since May 9 and have matched their season-high mark of 25 games above .500. Their 41 wins are the most by an OKC team through 57 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 21 losses through 57 or 58 games...The Dodgers reached 40 wins in 55 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL teams to 40 wins since 2005 were the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, 2015 OKC Dodgers and 2010 Fresno Grizzlies, who all picked up their 40th win in Game 61...OKC is 21-9 on the road and have the most road wins in Triple-A. They have just two losses in their last 12 road games, but four of their road losses this season came in El Paso.

Honor Society: Yesterday Matt Andriese was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for May and Mark Washington was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 29-June 4, as selected by Minor League Baseball. In four May starts, Andriese went 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA. He held opponents to a .194 average and did not allow an earned run in two of his four starts and just one earned run in another outing. The right-handed pitcher allowed 14 hits over 20.1 innings with four walks and 13 strikeouts, posting a 0.89 WHIP. It was his first career monthly award and second honor of the 2023 season as he was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. He is the first OKC Dodgers player to receive a monthly PCL honor since Ryan Pepiot was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April 2022...In two appearances last week, Washington pitched a combined 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He made an emergency start May 30, pitching a season-high 3.0 scoreless innings against Reno and combined with three other pitchers for a 7-0 shutout. He followed that up with 2.2 scoreless innings June 3 against the Aces. This was the first career weekly honor for Washington from MiLB. He is the fourth OKC Dodger, and third pitcher, to receive a weekly honor this season, joining Andriese and William Cuevas.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones homered in a second straight game Sunday, hitting a go-ahead home run leading off the bottom of the eighth inning. Prior to Saturday, Jones had not homered since April 20 (30 G) after hitting four homers through his first 13 games of the season...He has now hit safely in 12 straight games, going 16-for-34 (.471) with eight doubles, two homers and 12 walks. The streak is the second-longest by a Dodgers player this season (Yonny Hernández - 14 G). His last hitting streak to reach a dozen games was May 9-June 19, 2021 between Triple-A Norfolk and Single-A Aberdeen with a stint on the Injured List included during that span. Jones has also reached base in 20 consecutive games for the third-longest on-base streak for an OKC player this season...He has reached base at least twice in 10 of his last 12 games, and since May 1, Jones' .500 OBP is tied for the PCL lead, while his .625 OBP since May 19 (12 G) leads all of Triple-A. He has reached base in 26 of his last 40 plate appearances over 10 games (.650 OBP), getting on base at least three times in five of the 10 contests.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann went 2-for-4 Sunday with a double and RBI as he extended his on-base streak to 24 consecutive games - the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player and one game shy of Michael Busch's team-best 25-game streak. Mann also collected his league-leading 22nd double of the season in his 48th game of 2023. He has now exceeded his doubles total from 2022 (21 doubles in 118 G) and his 22 doubles are second-most in all of the Minors...During his current on-base streak, Mann is 27-for-80 (.338) with seven doubles, four homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored and 19 walks while posting a .475 OBP...He is currently on his third nine-game hitting streak of the season, during which Mann is 14-for-32 (.438) with 14 RBI and nine runs scored...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .351/.485/.597 since May 3 (23 games). His OBP since May 3 is third in the PCL and his 1.082 OPS is ninth.

Repeat Offense: The Dodgers recorded their first multi-homer game in an eight-game span Sunday as well as their first at home since April 14 vs. Sugar Land (20 games). They have now homered in four of the last five games (5 HR)...The Dodgers have scored at least seven runs in three of the last four games and in five of the last seven games and have averaged 7.0 runs per game in their last 12 games after averaging 4.9 runs in their 18 games prior...The Dodgers tallied nine hits Sunday, reaching the plateau for the eighth time in the last 10 games...In the six-game series against Reno, the Dodgers batted .324 (67x207) with 25 extra-base hits and 47 runs. Over the last 10 games, OKC is batting .297 (102x343) with 72 runs and 37 extra-base hits. They have collected at least 10 hits in six of those 10 games...The Dodgers scored four runs in the eighth inning Sunday and now have 11 innings over the last 12 games in which they have scored four or more runs, including at least one in six of the last seven games (eight total). They have registered a four-plus run inning in three straight games...The team is batting .338 (47x139) with runners in scoring position over the last 12 games.

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández has not played in back-to-back games, but on Friday recorded two hits, a RBI, walk and run scored as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player and the longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is 18-for-49 (.367) with six extra-base hits, 12 walks and 12 runs scored. It's the second-longest hitting streak of Hernández's career, trailing only a 17-game streak in 2016 with the DSL Rangers...The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 14 games was Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022. The last OKC player with a hitting streak longer than 14 games was Gavin Lux, who had a 16-game streak June 27-July 19, 2019...Hernández's .442 OBP this season ranks fifth in the league.

The Late Show: Sunday's victory marked the team's 13th last at-bat win of the season, and the fourth straight series finale they nabbed a last at-bat win. Including Sunday, nine of the Dodgers' last 14 games have been decided in the eighth inning or later, including five of the last nine and seven of the last 12...The Dodgers have trailed at some point during 28 of their 41 wins, but they have also held a lead in 10 of their 16 losses this season. In three of the team's last four losses, the Dodgers led by at least three runs before falling, and they have also led in the eighth inning in three of the four defeats, including Saturday night. Although the Dodgers won Sunday, the team was unable to hang on to a two-run lead in the eighth inning. After being charged with only three blown saves as a team through the first 46 games of the season, the Dodgers have six blown saves over the last 11 games.

Around the Horn: Bryson Brigman hit a RBI double Sunday, and in his three games since re-joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa is 5-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored...In his first game since being activated from the Development List and in his first game since May 9, David Freitas went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. He's only played in two games this season but is now 3-for-7 with a double, home run and six RBI...Reno batted .392 (20x51) with runners in scoring position over the final five games of the previous series, including 4-for-10 Sunday.

