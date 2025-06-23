Ua Next Generation of Pros: Episode 2
June 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
In Episode 2 of our Next Gen series with @underarmour Football, student-athletes from Dunbar, Mervo, and Green Street High Schools in Baltimore got an unforgettable look behind the scenes - from the DC Defenders pregame routines, sideline energy, and locker room moments at the pro level, to a tour of UA's elite training spaces and innovation facilities. These young men love the game. Now they see a future in it.
