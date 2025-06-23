Ua Next Generation of Pros: Episode 2

June 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







In Episode 2 of our Next Gen series with @underarmour Football, student-athletes from Dunbar, Mervo, and Green Street High Schools in Baltimore got an unforgettable look behind the scenes - from the DC Defenders pregame routines, sideline energy, and locker room moments at the pro level, to a tour of UA's elite training spaces and innovation facilities. These young men love the game. Now they see a future in it.







United Football League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.