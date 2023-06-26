Tyrone Yulie Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Following a clutch performance in the biggest game of the season, Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Tyrone Yulie has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. Yulie becomes the fourth Renegade to win a weekly award in 2023, and the third to win Pitcher of the Week.

Tasked with taking the mound in a potential clinching game, Yulie stepped up to the stage and threw a career-high 7.0 innings, allowing no hits three walks and striking out seven while picking up the win on Tuesday, June 20 at the Brooklyn Cyclones. With the team's 1-0 win over Brooklyn, Hudson Valley clinched the First Half Championship in the SAL North, punching its ticket into the 2023 SAL Playoffs.

In recognition of his achievement, the Renegades will make a donation of $500 in Yulie's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) during the upcoming homestand.

Yulie, 21, was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 5, 2018 out of La Romana, Dominican Republic. In three starts during the month of June, he has hit his stride posting a 2-1 record with a 1.53 ERA while allowing just nine hits in 17.2 innings. He has struck out 18 batters and pitched to a 0.91 WHIP. This is his first career weekly award.

He joins RHP Juan Carela and RHP Drew Thorpe, who were named SAL Pitcher of the Week for the weeks of April 17-23 and May 29-June 4, respectively, and OF Aaron Palensky who was named SAL Player of the Week for the week of May 22-28, as Renegades to garner a weekly award this season.

