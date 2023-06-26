Spencer Jones Selected to Play in SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones has been selected to represent the American League in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced tonight. The game takes place on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. EDT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

He becomes the first-ever player on the Renegades roster to play in the prestigious mid-summer showcase, and the 21st Renegade to participate in the game. In 2022 LHP Ken Waldichuk, SS Anthony Volpe, and OF Jasson Dominguez all played in the Futures Game either before or after suiting up for the 'Gades.

Jones, 22, was the Yankees' 1st round pick (25thoverall) in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University. In 60 games with the Renegades, he is batting .268/.327/.496 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. MLB Pipeline rates him as the No. 3 prospect in the Yankees organization.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will air exclusively on Peacock and SIriusXM.

Notable Renegades to play in the Futures Game in the past include Jeremy Hellickson (2010), Evan Longoria (2008), Josh Hamilton (2000), and Toby Hall, who won the Futures Game MVP (renamed the Larry Doby Award) in 2001.

Hudson Valley kicks off a new series on Wednesday, June 28 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park. Wednesday night is a We Care Wednesday presented by WMCHealth, as well as the second Cider Donuts game of the season presented by Taste NY. It is also a Wine Wednesday, presented by BenmarlWinery, with wine specials at the ballpark all night long. Additionally, the Renegades are celebrating Dutchess County Night, presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union as part of their County Night series. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com.

