Tyreque Reed Picks up Second Weekly Honor in July

July 29, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the second time this month, the Frontier League has selected Tyreque Reed as its Player of the Week. It's Reed's second career weekly honor in the league, as he's enjoying a grand month of July in his first season with Washington.

During a 4-2 homestand for Washington with series wins over Lake Erie and New York, Reed helped, along with Wagner Lagrange, pace the Wild Things' offense. He was the only hitter over .500 for the week, at .579 with 11 hits in 19 at bats. He walked four times, scored four runs, had a double, two homers and four RBI in six games.

Reed is currently riding a 21-game on-base streak and has been red hot since his activation from the injured list July 4 after missing about a month with a knee injury. Since coming off the IL, Reed is 31-for-63 at the dish with 15 runs, three doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI. In 17 games in that span, he has at least a hit in all but three games, has two four-RBI games, a five-RBI game and a multi-home run performance. He's walked eight times to seven strikeouts in those 17 games.

He was honored as Player of the Week heading into the All-Star break as well.

It's Washington's fifth weekly award this year as Reed picks up his second: Andrew Czech was Player of the Week following the first full week of action in 2024 and Dariel Fregio and Kobe Foster have both been named Pitcher of the Week for respective great outings.

The Wild Things have a four-game lead for first place in the Frontier League's West Division heading into a three-game series at sixth-place Joliet this week. First pitch of Tuesday's series opener at Slammers Stadium is slated for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

