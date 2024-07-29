FL Recap

TITANS TAKE FINALE AGAINST TRI-CITY TO COMPLETE SWEEP

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Titans crushed the Tri-City ValleyCats 8-3 at Titan Stadium on Sunday to complete the series sweep.

With the win and a loss for New York, Ottawa (38-26) took over sole possession of second place in the Frontier League East division. Tri-City (35-31) got out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but it did not last as the Titans quickly tied the game on an RBI single from C Michael Fuhrman before jumping out in front on a double steal. The ValleyCats managed to get back in front in the third, scoring twice to take a 3-2 lead. Once again, their lead was short-lived thanks to CF Taylor Wright's two-run bomb in the bottom of the fourth that put Ottawa up 4-3. The Titan offense pushed the lead out to three in the fifth, thanks in part to a solo shot from 1B Jamey Smart. Ottawa then added two more runs across the seventh and eighth to put to game out of reach at 8-3. LHP Billy Price earned the win while RHP Matt Dallas earned his third save of the season. RHP Jhon Vargas took the loss for Tri-City.

The Titans will move on to face the Trois-Rivières Aigles for a doubleheader, beginning on Tuesday at 5:05 PM EDT. The ValleyCats will move on to face the New England Knockouts at 6:30 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES TAKE SERIES AS SCHAUMBURG'S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies came away from Sunday's game with a victory and a series win after defeating the Schaumburg Boomers by a final score of 5-4.

After building a 5-0 lead, the Grizzlies (39-26) had to weather a valiant comeback effort from the Boomers (34-32) at Grizzlies Ballpark. Gateway started off hot, scoring four of their five runs in the second inning, for the most part on balls that did not leave the infield. 3B DJ Stewart put the game seemingly out of reach with his solo homer in the sixth that made it 5-0. Schaumburg came roaring back in the seventh, posting four unanswered runs to widdle the deficit down to one. However, the Gateway bullpen recovered to post a shutout over the final 2.1 innings. RHP Lukas Veinbergs earned the win after tossing six shutout innings to go along with four strikeouts. RHG Alvery De Los Santos picked up the save as RHP Jackson Hickert took the loss.

The Grizzlies are back in action on Tuesday as they continue their homestand against the New Jersey Jackals, beginning at 7:30 PM EDT. The Boomers will travel to Evansville for a series with the Otters, starting on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT.

OTTERS COMPLETE HUGE SWEEP OF CRUSHERS

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters collected seven hits and seven walks in their 6-3 win to complete their sweep of the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday.

The Otters (27-40) are the second team since the All-Star break to sweep the Crushers (38-28), who are an unfortunate 2-8 in their last 10 games. C Justin Felix got things rolling for Evansville, blasting a solo homer in the third inning to put his side up 1-0. Lake Erie was able to swipe the lead in the fifth, scoring twice to jump out in front 2-1. LF Randy Bednar knotted things up with an RBI triple in the sixth while Felix gave the Otters the lead back with an RBI single three batters later. Evansville then ran away with the lead in the seventh, posting three runs to put their lead up to four. The Crushers were able to take one run back, but could not manage a hit in the ninth. RHP Zach Smith earned the win while RHP Pavin Parks picked up his third save of the season. LHP Jack Eisenbarger got tagged with the loss for Lake Erie.

The Otters will remain at Bosse Field for their next series, as they host the Schaumburg Boomers for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Crushers will visit the Y'alls in Florence on Tuesday to begin a series with one of the hottest teams in the West division. First pitch is at 6:42 PM EDT.

JACKALS SWIPE SERIES FROM KNOCKOUTS

BROCKTON, MA - The New Jersey Jackals took down the New England Knockouts 3-1 at Campanelli Stadium to win the series on Sunday.

Although the Jackals (22-42) were outhit 10-5 by New England (22-42), they were able to collect one more extra-base hit and come away with the victory. The game had a slow start, with both teams pitching a shutout in the first five innings. In the sixth, C Frank Nigro broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single into left that put New Jersey on top. SS Fritz Genther followed him up in the seventh with an RBI double to stretch the lead to 3-0. The Knockouts took a run back in the bottom of the inning, but that would be the only run they could manufacture. LHP Alex Barker struck out eight in his six-inning start, collecting the win in the process. RHP Dazon Cole earned the save while RHP Matt Cronin took the loss.

The Jackals will begin their next series against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EDT. The Knockouts will face off against the Tri-City ValleyCats at 6:30 PM EDT on Tuesday.

KINGSTON LINIAK POWERS BOLTS OVER SLAMMERS

CRESTWOOD, IL - Kingston Liniak crushed two home runs to lead the Windy City ThunderBolts over the Joliet Slammers on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-4.

In a contest at Ozinga Field that was temporarily halted by rain in the seventh inning, the ThunderBolts (28-39) recovered from their bludgeoning the night before with a win to take the series with Joliet (27-39). LF Kingston Liniak gave Windy City the lead in the third with a solo home run down the line in left field. The Slammers then traded runs with the Bolts over the next inning and a half, entering the bottom of the fifth in a 2-2 tie. After a leadoff single, Liniak struck again with a monstrous two-run homer over the left field wall and into the parking lot to put his side up 4-2. Later in the inning, 3B Emmanuel Sanchez grew the lead to three with an RBI triple. Joliet took a run back in the following half-inning but was faced with a two-run deficit entering the ninth. The Slammers led the final inning off with a solo home run to come to within one, but RHP Tyler LaPorte took care of the next three batters, including a comebacker he grabbed with his bare hand and tossed to first for the final out. The save was LaPorte's seventh of the season as RHP John Mikolaicyk got the win. RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss after surrendering all five of Windy City's runs.

The ThunderBolts will continue their homestand with a series against the New York Boulders, beginning on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Slammers will head back home to host the Washington Wild Things in a three-game set, beginning on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS ROLL OVER BOULDERS, MAINTAIN LEAGUE-BEST RECORD

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things came away with a series win after an 8-1 victory over the New York Boulders at Wild Things Park on Sunday.

The Boulders (38-27) outhit the Wild Things (43-22) 14-8, New York was only able to produce a single run. The Wild Things were gifted the first run of the game on an error in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead. After the Boulders managed to tie the game in the second, the game quickly turned into a power display for Washington: in the fourth, DH Andrew Czech put the Wild Things back on top with an RBI single, eventually being brought around on RF Brandon McIlwain's three-run shot. Czech doubled in another run in the fifth while 3B Tommy Caufield crushed a two-run homer in the sixth to put Washington up 8-1. The Wild Thing bullpen took over after the sixth and posted three shutout innings to close the game out and give Washington the series. RHP Jordan DiValerio earned the win while RHP Aaron Dona took the loss.

The Wild Things will hit the road for their next series against the Joliet Slammers, which begins on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Boulders will visit the Windy City ThunderBolts next on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT.

SIRIOS' HOMER GIVES CAPITALES A SERIES WIN

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles 3-1 on Sunday to win the series at Stade Canac.

The Capitales (43-23) were outhit 11-5 by the Aigles (34-31) but were able to get past their French-Canadian rivals with a big home run in the fourth inning. Québec was able to snag the lead in the fourth as a run scored on a dropped third strike. With two outs later in the inning, 1B Mathiew Sirois cranked a two-run homer to center field to put the Capitales up 3-0. The Aigles were able to avoid the shutout with a run in the eighth but were unable to capitalize on a bases-loaded opportunity and were put away in the next inning. RHP James Bradwell came away with the win for the Capitales as RHP Frank Moscatiello earned his 11th save of the season. LHP Didier Vargas took the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The Capitales will visit the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday to begin a three-game set at Skylands Stadium. First pitch for the opener will be at 7:05 PM EDT. The Aigles will play a doubleheader against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, beginning at 5:05 PM EDT.

MINERS SNAP Y'ALLS' WINNING STREAK TO AVOID SWEEP

FLORENCE, KY - The Sussex County Miners avoided the sweep at the hands of the Florence Y'alls by taking the Sunday finale 3-2 at Thomas More Stadium.

The Miners (24-41) put an end to their three-game losing streak behind a couple of big extra-base hits. In the fourth inning, 2B Hunter D'Amato gave Sussex County the lead with a two-run homer to right. LF Sam Linscott added on in the eighth with an RBI triple to center field that made it 3-0. Florence (31-35) made things interesting with a two-run home run in the ninth to come to within one, but the Miners stranded the tying run on base to come away with the win. RHP Kellen Brothers got the win while RHP Matt Stil got the save. RHP Carter Poiry took the loss for Florence.

The Y'alls will host the Lake Erie Crushers for their next series, beginning on Tuesday at 6:42 PM EDT. The Miners will head back home to host the Québec Capitales, beginning on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

