Tyler Parsons Departs to Durham, Lugnuts Promote Zac Clark to GM

December 19, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. -The Lansing Lugnuts announce that general manager Tyler Parsons is departing Mid Michigan to become the new general manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls, with assistant general manager Zac Clark ascending to become the Nuts' next general manager.

Clark and Parsons, fellow natives of Dansville, both graduated from Central Michigan University and went on to work together for the Johnson City Cardinals, where Clark similarly succeeded Parsons as Cardinals general manager after Parsons joined the Lugnuts as GM in 2018. Clark went on to be named the 2018 and 2019 Appalachian League Executive of the Year before joining the Lugnuts in 2021.

"Getting the chance to be the GM of the Lugnuts is the one goal I set for myself when I started out in this industry for many reasons, but primarily because this is my hometown team," said Clark. "I cannot thank Tyler enough for everything he has done for me and the Lansing community. I know he will continue to do big things in Durham. I'm grateful to our owner, Tom Dickson, for believing in me to continue all of the success that the Lugnuts have built here in Lansing."

"It's bittersweet to leave the Lugnuts and the Lansing community," Parsons said. "I can't thank Tom Dickson enough for the opportunity. I'm extremely proud of what our organization accomplished these past five years. I grew up in the 517 and this place will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone in this community who embraced me and to everyone who supported the Lugnuts. This organization has a bright future and I know they are in great hands with Zac Clark moving forward.

"I am so proud for Tyler to be handed the keys for such a prestigious franchise as Durham, and I know he will run the Bulls with the same energy and success that he brought to the Lugnuts," said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. "Meanwhile, I could not be more excited for Zac, who has excelled at directing our sales department and is fully prepared to direct the Lugnuts into our 27th season and beyond."

