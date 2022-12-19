Dayton Dragons 2022 Year in Review

Dayton, Ohio-The year 2022 marked the 22nd season of Dayton Dragons baseball. In 2022, for the first time ever, the Dragons led all Minor League Baseball in attendance average. Here are some of the highlights from another successful year at Day Air Ballpark:

Attendance

The Dragons averaged 7,935 fans per home date in 2022. That per game average led all Minor League Baseball consisting of 120 teams. The Dragons full-season attendance total of 444,346 (56 openings) led the Midwest League and all teams below the Triple-A level. The Dragons sell-out streak increased to 1,441 consecutive home dates (the streak was paused when the season was canceled in 2020, and again in 2021 when minor league ballparks opened with limited capacity due to Covid).

Community Support and Involvement at New Levels in 2022

The Dragons take great pride in being a strong community contributor and partner. The list of Dragons community efforts reached new levels in 2022. Here is a listing of some of the many Dragons community programs, with specifics on each item in the next section:

Dragons Holiday Raffle

Dragons MVP Program

Celebrate Dayton

Naturalization Ceremony at Day Air Ballpark

Spotlight on Dayton

Dragons Foundation

Imagination Library

Home Run for Life

Veteran Salute Program

Hometown Heroes Program

Community All-Stars

Culture Works

Community Blood Center Blood Drives

Dayton Police and Firefighter Nights

Marvel's Captain America Visits Local Hospital

Family-Affordable Summer Specials

Dayton Day at the Reds

Montgomery County Job Fair

Pink Ribbon Girls Survivor Celebration Night

Non-Profit Fundraiser Walks at Day Air Ballpark

Ticketing Fundraiser for Groups

College Prep Night

Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative

Dayton Daily News Community Gems

Dragons Holiday Raffle presented by Day Air Credit Union

During the first half of December, the Dragons conducted their third annual holiday 50/50 raffle, presented by Day Air Credit Union. The Dragons partner with a different charity for each year's holiday raffle, and in 2022, the Fisher House (Dayton VA Medical Center campus) was the non-profit organization. The jackpot topped $34,000, with $17,327 going to the Fisher House, which provides comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge. The Fisher Houses offer physical and emotional support to our servicemen and servicewomen, providing the opportunity for military and Veteran families to stay together and support each other when a loved one is undergoing medical treatment.

Dragons MVP Program presented by Ohio's 529 College Advantage, Energy Optimizers, Sinclair College, WDTN, and Dayton's CW

The Dragons MVP School Program includes over 1,000 fourth and fifth grade classrooms across the Miami Valley. The program completed its 17th year in 2022, impacting over 31,000 students. The Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio's 529 College Advantage, Energy Optimizers, Sinclair College, WDTN and Dayton's CW. As part of the program, local teachers select five MVPs based on the criteria put in place by the teacher including performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game, access to an exclusive Dragons MVP Zone, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. The Dragons MVP program, along with mascots Heater and Gem, visited six classrooms in the Miami Valley in 2022.

Celebrate Dayton and Spotlight on Dayton

During Dragons games in 2022, the Dragons honored several local teams, organizations, and community contributors on our Celebrate Dayton and Spotlight on Dayton nights at Day Air Ballpark.

Celebrate Dayton 2022

Alter High School Girls Basketball (2022 State Champions)

Dayton Public Schools Valedictorians

Dawn Abbott, Ohio's School Nurse of the Year

Citizen Naturalization Ceremony

Centerville High School Bowling (2022 State Champions)

Champaign County Special Olympics (two local participants who finished in the top three in the state event)

Naturalization Ceremony at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons hosted a naturalization ceremony for 25 new citizens who took their oath of allegiance on the field during an inning break of the Dragons game on August 9. The crowd then joined in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the newly naturalized citizens. This marked the third consecutive Dragons season in which a naturalization ceremony was held on the field during a Dragons game. Similar events were held during the 2019 and 2021 Dragons seasons.

Spotlight on Dayton 2022

Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Dwyer School of Irish Dance

Showboat Cloggers

Dragons Foundation

The Dragons Foundation assists in funding the many Dragons community programs. The Dragons are proud to have initiated these programs that directly promote, recognize, and give back to the community. Many of the Dragons community programs have become traditions in Dayton, and others were new in 2022. The Dragons Foundation assists with the funding of the Dragons MVP Program, Community All-Stars, Hometown Heroes, Home Run for Life, and Veteran Salute among other Dragons programs. Additionally, the Dragons have, for many seasons, worked with charitable organizations to provide free tickets to a game to members of the community who might not otherwise be able to attend.

Imagination Library at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons welcomed Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio to Day Air Ballpark form July 22 to Sunday, August 14. During that period, the Dragons provided free books to children under age five who were attending their first Dragons game. As part of the free program, enrolled children receive a book in the mail each month until their fifth birthday. This program is made possible with financial support from the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state as well as Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. On August 14, the Dragons hosted Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio Day with a sign-up booth, first pitch, and graduation ceremony. The First Lady appeared on the Dragons game broadcast on both television and radio that afternoon to promote the program.

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

The Dragons teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree took a home run "lap" around the bases during a Dragons game and receives an honorary engraved bat. Dates were May 18, June 22, August 3, and August 31.

Veteran Salute Program presented by Care Source

The Veteran Salute program presented by Care Source highlighted five veteran's stories during the season. Veterans were honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. This program is an extension of CareSource's commitment to serve veterans and their families through innovative programs and partnerships to support their health and well-being. Dates were May 8, June 5, June 26, July 24, and August 14.

Hometown Heroes Program presented by the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds

Five times during the 2022 baseball season, the Dragons partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There were four special spotlights (April 22, May 17, June 12, July 4) that each highlighted a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration wrapped up with American Celebration Night on August 13.

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons partnered with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, these honorees were highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Community All-Stars honored in 2022 included:

Culture Works: May 22

Air Camp: June 2

Chloe Adkins: July 22

Crayons to Classrooms: August 10

EMERGE: September 1

Culture Works Spotlight Weekend/Fundraising for Culture Works

From May 19-22, the Dragons spotlighted Culture Works during games at Day Air Ballpark in support of the annual Culture Works fundraising campaign. Heater and Gem were the honorary chairs of the campaign. Culture Works performers sang the national anthem, threw out honorary first pitches, performed during inning breaks on the field, performed on the plaza, and did interviews during Dragons game broadcasts on television and radio. The Dragons donated a portion of ticket sales that weekend to Culture Works as part of the event. Additionally, 50 percent of the proceeds from the Dragons 50/50 raffle for the entire weekend went directly to Culture Works.

Featured Performers

K12 and TEJAS

Ben Baugham Chalk Art

Elyse Schmidt, WSU Vocal Student

Dwyer Irish Dance

Tatum Jackson, WSU Vocal Student

The Elements

Dayton Ballet

Alyssa Hanson

Community Blood Center and Dragons Blood Drives

The Dragons and Community Blood Center teamed up for a series of blood drives on the ballpark plaza. Blood drives took placed on April 1, May 27, and July 22. Everyone who registered to donate received Dragons gear and the new "Giving is Good" t-shirt from the Community Blood Center. More than 200 persons registered and 169 units were received.

Dayton Police and Firefighter Nights at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons honored Dayton firefighters on August 3, with 50 percent of the revenue from each ticket sold that night going to the firefighter's charity of choice, the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Members of the Dayton Fire Department served as honor guard in presenting colors for the national anthem. The Dragons honored Dayton police officers on August 10, with 50 percent of the revenue from each ticket sold that night going to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association. Dayton police officer Devin Portis sang the national anthem.

Marvel's Captain America Visits Kids at Dayton Children's

The Dragons hosted their first-ever Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Day Air Ballpark on July 9. The night included an appearance by Captain America, who visited Dayton Children's prior to the game. The Dragons team wore specially designed Marvel "Captain America" jerseys during the game that were autographed and auctioned off to benefit the Dayton Dragons Foundation.

Family-Affordable Summer Specials

In response to rising prices for fans on everyday items, the Dragons announced on July 11 a series of savings-related and fan-friendly promotions for the remaining 21 home games of the 2022 season. Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday featured $5.00 lawn tickets, $2.00 fountain sodas, and a 10 percent discount off every purchase in the Dragons Den Team Store. Friday games featured free collectable posters to all fans at Day Air Ballpark, presented by Drone Express. Also on Friday, the Frisch's Fun Zone was open for free. Saturday games featured a post-game fireworks shows presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. Sunday games featured $1 hot dogs, Team Zoom Frisbee Dog performances, free Freeze Pops for children, and Kids Run The Bases after the game, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. The Summer Specials added value to every ticket to a Dragons game.

Dayton Day at the Reds

The Dragons joined the Reds in celebrating their connection with the City of Dayton with "Dayton Day at the Reds" on July 27 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Dragons mascots, the Green Team, and other special guests from Dayton were all part of the evening, with many festivities before and during the game. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch; Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein attended the pre-game lineup exchange at home plate; the Dayton Fire Department served as the color guard for the national anthem; and Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal was recognized as the first responder of the game.

Montgomery County Job Fair

The Dragons and Montgomery County hosted a Youth Job Fair on Wednesday, May 11. Students and young adults had the chance to meet with over 50 local companies to learn about current job opportunities.

Pink Ribbon Girls Survivor Celebration Night at Day Air Ballpark

The Dragons and the Pink Ribbon Girls (PRG) hosted a Survivor Celebration on June 21. The Pink Ribbon Girls provide transportation to and from treatment, housecleaning kits, and peer support and education to breast and gynecological cancer patients at their greatest time of need. The organization has the mission of making sure "No one travels this road alone" and serves anyone regardless of their age, stage, or socio-economic status. The Pink Ribbon Girls attended the game to promote awareness and to celebrate the breast cancer and gynecological cancer survivors they have helped. Proceeds from the Dragons 50/50 for the entire week went towards the services and programs of the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Non-Profit Fundraiser Walks at Day Air Ballpark

The following walks to raise funding for non-profit organizations took place in 2022:

Lung Association Walk: April 30

Epilepsy Walk: May 7

Heart Walk: September 18

Alzheimer's Walk: October 8

Kettering Health/Making Strides Walk: October 15

American Foundation of Suicide Prevention Walk: October 16

Brain Cancer Research Walk: October 22

Ticketing Fundraiser for Groups

The Dragons continued a program in 2022 to allow non-profit organizations to attend a Dragons game as a group, with a portion of the ticket proceeds donated back to the charitable organization. Through this program, over $122,000 was generated for non-profit organizations in 2022.

College Prep Night presented by Day Air Credit Union

College Prep Night, a FREE educational event for prospective college students, was held at Day Air Ballpark on September 28. College Prep Night, an annual event presented by Day Air Credit Union, is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. High school students can talk to representatives from colleges and universities from all over the nation. Two $1,000 scholarships were awarded in 2022

Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI)

The Dragons and Montgomery County teamed up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) Program. This was a free, fun, and educational program for kids and family to learn about household recycling. Hundreds of thousands of cans, glass, cardboard, and plastic have been saved from the landfill thanks to the recycling efforts of participants over the past nine years. All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Dayton Daily News Community Gems

Dayton Daily News Community Gems recognize those who make our community better, stronger, more vibrant. Honorees are nominated and selected, then celebrated at Day Air Ballpark at a Dragons game.

Special Entertainment Events at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

University of Dayton Games at Day Air Ballpark

The University of Dayton baseball team played three games at Day Air Ballpark in 2022, including a victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 12 that drew the largest crowd ever to attend a UD baseball game (over 3,800). The Flyers also played at Day Air Ballpark in a rematch of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference championship game with Virginia Commonwealth on April 29 and on May 13 against Richmond.

High School Baseball presented by Bob Ross Auto Group

For the 17th consecutive season, the Dragons played host to high school baseball, as 46 area high school teams played regular season games at Day Air Ballpark. The 24-game schedule was presented by Bob Ross Auto Group and ran throughout April and May. The high schools were able to provide their own PA announcers, cheer squads, national anthem singers, and some schools brought their own radio broadcasters to the ballpark. Participating high schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs.

Bert Kreischer Comedy Show at Day Air Ballpark

Comedian, podcast host, and author Bert Kreischer's Fully Loaded Comedy Festival performed at Day Air Ballpark on June 18. The show drew a sell-out crowd of more than 7,900 fans.

Other Highlights at Day Air Ballpark:

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing

On August 20, the Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing Company partnered for the 14th annual Great American Beer Tasting, bringing a wide variety of beers, ciders, and seltzers to Day Air Ballpark for fans to try. Each beer tasting ticket provided 20 four-ounce samples, a raffle ticket for high end prizes, the 2022 t-shirt, a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more. Designated driver tickets were also available with samples of non-alcoholic beverages.

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates

The Dragons hosted their 12th annual Dragons 5K on July 16 at Day Air Ballpark presented by Orthopedic Associates. The top three male and female overall finishers received a specially engraved baseball bat and were honored during a special inning break at a Dragons game. Awards were also given to the top three overall males and females in each age group and top three finishing groups. All race participants (including virtual) received four tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher's medal. Following the race, fun activities including face painting, inflatables, and a Dragons 5K photobooth were set up on the plaza.

Family Movie Night presented by Donatos Pizza

On July 15, Day Air Ballpark was turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Fans brought blankets and sat on the outfield grass to watch the family favorite movie Sing 2 on the Dragons 2,000 sq. ft HD video board. Fans could order a pizza from participating Dayton-area Donatos location to receive a box top form to claim up to five free tickets.

Gem City Jersey Introduced in June

The Dragons unveiled a new specialty "Gem City" jersey that was worn for several games starting in June and continuing into September. The jersey was available for fans free of charge when they visited a local Day Air Credit Union and opened a new Premium Perks Checking account, opened a loan, moved a loan to Day Air, or purchased a Certificate of Deposit.

Princess Jade

Princess Jade, the Dragons princess, returned for the 2022 season. Fans could meet Princess Jade on the plaza before select home games.

Retirement Village People, Mini Dugout Dancers, and Special Entertainment on the Plaza

Two longtime Day Air Ballpark popular entertainment segments, the Retirement Village People and the Mini Dugout Dancers were back in 2022. The Dragons also featured many special pre-game entertainment events on the plaza, including Star Wars night, Petting Zoos, and musical entertainment provided by local school bands, choirs, and groups.

Vintage Baseball Game

On Saturday June 11, before the start of the Dragons game, the Dayton Clodbusters and the Cincinnati Red Stockings played a vintage baseball game with vintage baseball rules and vintage uniforms. Mr. Redlegs was in attendance for the contest, and the Reds Hall of Fame provided a display table.

Printed Play Ball! program returned; Fans accessed Digital Dugout

The fan-favorite PlayBall! returned in printed form for the 2022 season with a fresh new look and loads of information about the team. The Dragons also kept the best of the digital version of PlayBall! for fans as well. With a scan of a QR code, or by visiting playball.daytondragons.com, fans were able to access the "Digital Dugout" where they could view starting lineups, pitching matchups, stats, game highlights and more.

Dragons Kids Club

Young Dragons fans joined the Dragons Kids Club again in 2022. For just $19.99, members received a replica Dragons home jersey, Dragons lunchbox, Dragons hat, and two (2) Dragons lawn tickets.

Kroger Baseball Buddies

Kids 7-12 signed up at local Kroger stores for a chance to be a Kroger Baseball Buddy. Those picked received the full Dragons experience including a replica Dragons jersey, Dragons souvenirs, and a baseball autographed by the entire Dragons team. Nine winners were selected for each of 11 Kroger Baseball Buddy dates for a total of 99 winners over the course of the season.

Girl Scout and Boy Scout Overnighters

On June 24 and August 5 scouts from across the Miami Valley spent the night at Day Air Ballpark, camped on the outfield grass in tents. The movie favorites Shrek and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse were shown on the Dragons giant video board.

Dragons 50/50 Raffle

The 50/50 raffle during Dragons games at Day Air Ballpark raised thousands of dollars for local charities and the Dragons Foundation in 2022.

Special Entertainment Nights at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

BirdZerk!: June 4

ZOOperstars!: June 5

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment: April 23, June 25, July 24, August 7, August 14, Sept. 4

Post-game fireworks, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors: June 4, June 25, July 4, July 23, August 6, August 13

National Anthem Tryouts

The National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News were held virtually for the 2022 season and saw a 125 percent increase in submissions.

New at Day Air Ballpark in 2022

Noah Tune

The Dragons introduced Noah Tune as the new ballpark organist. He performed at every Sunday home game and at the Vintage Baseball Game on June 11.

Coney Corner

A new food cart on the concourse level included footlong and regular hot dogs with Cincinnati-style homemade chili made in-house by the chef at Day Air Ballpark. Fans enjoyed a different type of sausage featured for each homestand (such as maple brown sugar sausage and pizza supreme brats) with a breakfast sausage available for the Sunday afternoon games.

Pepsi Grab & Go with self-serve; Cutwater Cocktails Grab & Go

Pro Sports Catering introduced a self-service area where fans could select, scan, and pay for their concessions items. The Pepsi kiosk included several brands of soda, energy drinks, Dippin' Dots, Starbucks products, and more. The Cutwater kiosk had several brands of Anheuser-Busch beers as well as cocktails.

On the Field

Return of Joey Votto to the Dragons

Reds Minor League Player of the Year Elly De La Cruz with the Dragons

Best 50-Game Start in Dragons History

Many Top Reds Prospects at Day Air Ballpark

Home Run Derby, Gold Gloves, and Prime Pitching

Strong Finish

New Rules in the Minor Leagues

Return of Joey Votto to the Dragons

Former Dragon Joey Votto returned to Day Air Ballpark for a two-game injury rehabilitation assignment on May 17 and May 19. When he played in the two games, Votto became arguably the most accomplished player ever to appear in a Midwest League game. The longtime Reds first baseman, who played for the Dragons in 2003 -04, brought a list of accomplishments back to Dayton that now includes six MLB All-Star Game appearances, the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player award, a Gold Glove award, over 2,000 career hits, and over 1,000 career RBI. Votto, al l-star pitcher Luis Castillo, and three other players made MLB injury rehab appearances with the Dragons in 2022, bringing the all-time total number to 41. The 2022 list includes:

Player Date Position

Luis Castillo April 24 P

Joey Votto May 17-19 1B

Jake Fraley May 22 CF

Justin Dunn June 26 P

Art Warren August 9, 11, 14 P

Future Star Elly De La Cruz with the Dragons

Dragons fans got a first-hand look at one of the greatest individual seasons in franchise history in 2022 as infielder Elly De La Cruz gained national attention for his achievements with the team. By the end of the calendar year, De La Cruz had a long list of honors and awards based on his season. He was selected as the Reds Minor League Player of the Year, picked as the Midwest League's "Best MLB Prospect," named as one of three finalists by Baseball America as the Player of Year for all Minor League Baseball, and chosen as the MWL's all-star shortstop of the year. In a Baseball America survey of Midwest League managers, De La Cruz was named the league's "Most Exciting Player," "Best Batting Prospect," "Best Power Prospect," and "Fastest Baserunner."

De La Cruz opened the 2022 season with the Dragons and remained with the club until he was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga on July 22. De La Cruz became the first player in Dragons history to hit at least 20 home runs and steal at least 25 bases while batting at least .300.

Overall this season combining his time in Dayton and Chattanooga, De La Cruz played in 120 games, batting .304 with 28 home runs, 86 runs batted in, 47 stolen bases, and an OPS of .945. He became the first player in Minor League Baseball to hit at least 25 home runs, steal at least 40 bases, and hit at least .300 in a season since George Springer in 2013.

Best 50-Game Start in Dragons History

Over the first two months of the 2022 season, with a roster completely loaded with many of the top prospects in the Cincinnati Reds organization, the Dragons remained at or near the top of the list for most victories in all Minor League Baseball. On June 9, the Dragons record stood at 36-15, marking the best record in franchise history through 51 games (topping the 2007 Dragons, who stood at 33-18). At the time, the Dragons winning percentage of .706 was the second best of the 120 teams in the minor leagues, and they had not lost more than two games in a row since the season began on April 8. Despite a team slump over the final two weeks of the first half that knocked the Dragons out of first place, the team still finished with a first half winning percentage that was second best for any first half in team history, at .591 (record of 39-27), trailing only the 2007 Dragons, who finished 44-26. The 2022 first half record was the fourth best in any half in Dragons history. Circumstances worked against the Dragons, as they became the first Midwest League team since 1992 to post a winning percentage in the first half of .591 or higher but fail to reach the post-season. Exactly 30 years ago, Springfield posted a first half winning percentage of .600 but failed to reach the post-season that year.

Home Run Derby

The Dragons 2022 team was packed with power hitters, and home run balls flew out of Day Air Ballpark at record levels. The Dragons hit 152 home runs in their 128 games, setting a new club record for homers in a season under the guidance of hitting coach Daryle Ward. The club record had been 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season. The Dragons also broke the club record for most home runs at home, blasting 79 at Day Air Ballpark, to break the record of 69 set in 2001 and 2007. For the first time in franchise history, the Dragons had had six players hit at least 10 home runs in a season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick, Rece Hinds). The Dragons narrowly missed becoming only the second MWL team to lead the league in both home runs and stolen bases in a season since 1988 (Cedar Rapids led in both categories in 2007). The Dragons finished first in the MWL in home runs but finished five stolen bases behind league-leading Peoria (the Dragons played four fewer games than the Chiefs).

Season Review

The Dragons season began on April 8 and concluded on September 11. Here are some of the facts and statistics:

Dayton Dragons 2022 Recap

Final Record: 67-61

First Half: 39-27 (2nd in East Division)

Second Half: 28-34 (4th in East Division)

Final Attendance: 444,346 (56 dates)

Per Game Attendance Average: 7,935

The Dragons finished as the #1 ranked team in attendance per game in all Minor League Baseball. They were #1 in attendance in all of Single-A baseball for the 22nd straight season. They finished as the #1 ranked team below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 16th straight season.

Dragons Award Winners

Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Week

Player, Batter/Pitcher, Dates

Joe Boyle, Pitcher, 5/23-5/29

Elly De La Cruz, Batter, 7/4-7/10

Tyler Callihan, Batter, 8/29-9/4

Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month

Player, Batter/Pitcher, Month

Joe Boyle, Pitcher, May

Dragons Cincinnati Reds Minor League Player/Pitcher of the Month

Player, Batter/Pitcher, Month

Andrew Abbott, Pitcher, April

Rece Hinds, Batter, May

Joe Boyle, Pitcher, May

Elly De La Cruz, Batter, June

Dragons All-Star Game Participants

Player, Game, Date

Andrew Abbott, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game (Los Angeles), July 16

Elly De La Cruz, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game (Los Angeles), July 16

46 Former Dragons Played in Major Leagues in 2022

Former Dragons who Made Major League Baseball Debuts in 2022 (131 total since 2000)

Graham Ashcraft (Reds)

Brennan Bernardino (Mariners)

Narciso Crook (Cubs)

Noah Davis (Rockies)

Alexis Diaz (Reds)

Daniel Duarte (Reds)

Jeter Downs (Red Sox)

Hunter Greene (Reds)

Mark Kolozsvary (Reds)

Nick Lodolo (Reds)

Chris Okey (Reds)

Michael Siani (Reds)

Jared Solomon (Reds)

Aneurys Zabala (Marlins)

Additional Former Dragons Who Played for the Reds in 2022 (14)

Aristides Aquino

Jose Barrero

Stuart Fairchild

TJ Friedl

Ryan Hendrix

Jonathan India

Joel Kuhnel

Alejo Lopez

Tyler Mahle

Dauri Moreta

Tony Santillan

Nick Senzel

Tyler Stephenson

Joey Votto

Additional Former Dragons Who Played for Other MLB Teams in 2022 (18)

Tucker Barnhart (Tigers)

Johnny Cueto (White Sox)

Amir Garrett (Royals)

Didi Gregorius (Phillies)

Billy Hamilton (Marlins/Twins)

Michael Lorenzen (Angels)

Packy Naughton (Cardinals)

Wandy Peralta (Yankees)

Tanner Rainey (Nationals)

Miguel Rojas (Marlins)

Jose Siri (Astros/Rays)

Jackson Stephens (Braves)

Robert Stephenson (Rockies/Pirates)

Taylor Trammell (Mariners)

Chad Tromp (Braves)

Justin Turner (Dodgers)

Zack Weiss (Angels)

Jesse Winker (Mariners)

Social Media

The Dragons continued to expand into social media in 2022. The Dragons Facebook page climbed to over 55,000 "likes" while the Dragons Twitter page jumped to over 23,000 followers, the Dragons Instagram page increased to over 24,000 followers, and the Dragons TikTok page to over 18,000 followers.

Dragons Broadcast Information in 2022

In 2022, 25 Dragons games were televised live on a major TV "over the air" station, Dayton's CW (Channel 26). All 128 regular season games were broadcast on radio on WONE 980 AM and the Dragons Mobile App.

