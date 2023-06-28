Ty Emberson Named AHL East's Best Defensive Defenseman in PHPA Player-Voted Awards

June 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) announced on Wednesday the recipients of the 2022-23 PHPA Best Defensive Defenseman Award as voted by PHPA Members at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Ty Emberson was selected as the best defensive defenseman in the AHL's Eastern Conference during the 2022-23 season.

Emberson, 23, appeared in 69 games with the Wolf Pack in his first season with the club. He registered 27 points (7 g, 20 a) and potted one of two shorthanded goals scored by a Wolf Pack defenseman during the 2022-23 campaign. Emberson also recorded a +17 rating, which ranked him second on the club.

The native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was selected in the third round, 73rd overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the New York Rangers via trade from the Coyotes on July 13th, 2022.

"It's a great honor to be recognized for this award," Emberson told the PHPA in their official release. "I had a lot of fun playing with the Wolf Pack this year. I was fortunate enough to play for a great coaching staff and with an exciting group of guys."

The PHPA Best Defensive Defenseman Award, according to the PHPA's official release, is presented to one defenseman from the AHL and ECHL's Eastern and Western Conferences whose offensive output or statistics may not necessarily reflect the significance of his consistent defensive contributions to the team.

The award is voted on by PHPA Members.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th. Time and opponent will be released at a later date, along with the full 2023-24 regular season schedule. Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.