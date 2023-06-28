Draft Watch: Blackhawks' Pick at No. 19

Most of the attention on the Chicago Blackhawks with this week's 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville has been focused on the top overall pick, and rightfully so. But the Blackhawks also hold an additional first round pick during Wednesday's opening round and will select another piece of their future with the 19th overall pick. It's unlikely that the first overall pick will see time in Rockford, but there is a good chance that the Blackhawks' later first round selection could make a stop in Rockford on his journey to the NHL.

*It goes without saying that with all of Chicago's draft capital, it's possible that the Hawks could trade any one of their picks for new assets. This article focuses on the Blackhawks picking at 19.

Below is a list of every pick at 19th overall dating back to 1980:

Draft Year Player Pos. Team NHL Games

2022 Liam Ohgren LW Minnesota Wild 0

2021 Fyodor Svechkov C Nashville Predators 0

2020 Braden Schneider RHD New York Rangers 124

2019 Lassi Thompson RHD Ottawa Senators 18

2018 Jay O'Brian C Philadelphia Flyers 0

2017 Josh Norris C San Jose Sharks 133

2016 Kieffer Bellows C/LW New York Islanders 95

2015 Evgeny Svechnikov LW Detroit Red Wings 172

2014 Josh HoSang C New York Islanders 53

2013 Kerby Rychel C/LW Columbus Blue Jackets 43

2012 Andrei Vasilevski G Tampa Bay Lightning 425

2011 Oscar Klefbom D Edmonton Oilers 378

2010 Nick Bjugstad C Florida Panthers 618

2009 Chris Kreider C New York Rangers 733

2008 Luca Sbisa D Philadelphia Flyers 549

2007 Logan MacMillan C Anaheim Ducks 0

2006 Mark Mitera D Anaheim Ducks 0

2005 Jakub Kindl D Detroit Red Wings 331

2004 Lauri Korpikoski C New York Rangers 609

2003 Ryan Getzlaf C Anaheim Ducks 1157

2002 Jakub Koreis C Phoenix Coyotes 0

2001 Shaone Morrisonn D Boston Bruins 480

2000 Krys Kolanos C Phoenix Coyotes 149

1999 Kirill Safronov D Phoenix Coyotes 35

1998 Robyn Regehr D Colorado Avalanche 1090

1997 Stefan Cherneski RW New York Rangers 0

1996 Matthieu Descoteaux D Edmonton Oilers 5

1995 Dmitri Nabokov C Chicago Blackhawks 55

1994 Chris Dingman LW Calgary Flames 385

1993 Landon Wilson RW Toronto Maple Leafs 375

1992 Martin Straka C Pittsburgh Penguins 954

1991 Niklas Sundblad RW Calgary Flames 2

1990 Keith Tkachuk LW Winnipeg Jets 1201

1989 Olaf Kolzig G Washington Capitals 719

1988 Francois Leroux D Edmonton Oilers 249

1987 Bryan Deasley LW Calgary Flames 0

1986 Jeff Greenlaw LW Washington Capitals 57

1985 Yvon Corriveau LW Washington Capitals 280

1984 Dave Pasin C Boston Bruins 76

1983 Jeff Beukeboom D Edmonton Oilers 804

1981 Jan Ingman F Montreal Canadiens 0

1980 Paul Gagne F Colorado Rockies 390

Huge names like Andrei Vasilevski, Ryan Getzlaf, and Keith Tkachuk jump off the list while some of the players on this list never made it to the NHL. On average, 19th overall picks since 1980 have played 303 NHL games throughout their careers. This number includes young prospects like Liam Ohgren, Fyodor Svechkov, and Jay O'Brian who have not yet begun to play professional hockey in North America. Of the 42 picks at 19th overall from 1980 to 2022, 33 of them (79%) played at least one game in the NHL. While there is no guarantee of any draft pick panning out, the odds are that whoever the Blackhawks take at 19 will earn an opportunity to play in the NHL.

The upcoming draft marks the second time in 42 years in which the Blackhawks will select a player with the 19th pick. During the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, Chicago selected center Dmitri Nabokov out of Russia. Nabokov appeared in 25 games with the Blackhawks and 55 total NHL games before finishing his playing career in Russia.

So what are the chances that Rockford sees that player in 2023-24? What are the chances that the Blackhawks' 19th overall pick wears an IceHogs sweater during his career?

Two of Chicago's recent first-round picks, Lukas Reichel (2020, 17th overall) and Nicolas Beaudin (2018, 27th overall) both have spent significant time with the IceHogs. Reichel earned an All-Star selection last season after posting 51 points (20G, 31A) in 55 games. Beaudin played parts of four seasons in Rockford before he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens just after the start of the 2022-23 season. 12 of the Blackhawks' last 13 first round draft picks (excluding the four from the previous two drafts who have yet to turn pro) have suited up in Rockford at some point. The only exception was Kevin Hayes who didn't sign with Chicago after the Hawks drafted him 24th overall in 2010.

As is the case for players selected in later rounds, it often takes a season or two for a player drafted in the back half of the first round to reach professional hockey. Only 10 of the last 42 picks at 19 (24%) played professionally in North America the season after they were taken in the NHL draft. Only six of those players (14%) appeared in the minor leagues immediately after their selection.

Within the last 10 years, only Braden Schneider and Evgeny Svechnikov played professionally in the season immediately after they were chosen in the draft, and neither played extensively in their first taste of pro hockey. Schneider was taken 19th overall by the New York Rangers in 2020 and skated in just two games with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack the next season. Svechnikov was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2015 and appeared in two playoff games for the Grand Rapids Griffins after a full season in the QMJHL in 2015-16.

While precedent might suggest that Rockford may not see the 19th overall pick in the 2023-24 season, history indicates that it's likely the IceHogs will see the player at some point in the next few seasons.

Overall, 36 of the last 42 picks at 19th overall (86%) have appeared in North American minor league hockey. Again, that number includes three players (Ohgren, Svechkov, O'Brian) who have not yet turned pro in the Western Hemisphere, and thus not had the chance to play in the AHL. Take those three players out of the equation, and the percentage of players who have appeared in the minor leagues jumps up even more.

After the first few selections of the first round, predicting who will be taken where becomes more difficult. This year's draft is said to be a loaded one, especially at the top of the board, but defensemen appear to be in shorter supply. On last week's episode of the Blackhawks Insider Podcast, The Athletic's NHL Prospect Analyst Corey Pronman mentioned that he believes most of noteworthy blueliners will be taken in the first few picks. "With Kevin Korchinski in the mix added last season with the seventh overall pick, there is a need for forwards," Pronman said. "So, I think, [they're] going to be looking at a variety of options."

The Blackhawks also have defensive pieces available such as Alex Vlasic (2019), Isaak Phillips (2020), Louis Crevier (2020), and Filip Roos (undrafted) that all spent significant time with the IceHogs last season. With those five options on defense combined with the organizational depth at the position currently spread throughout the junior and college ranks, Pronman believes Chicago could be in the market for a forward at 19.

Mock Drafts: Some Names To Watch

NHL.com's Adam Kimelman sees the Blackhawks taking a familiar face at 19th overall in Gabriel Perreault. Gabriel's father Yanic has served 10 seasons as the Development Coach for the Blackhawks organization, spending plenty of time in Rockford with the Blackhawks prospects. His NHL playing career spanned 14 seasons and 859 games from 1993 to 2008. Gabriel is noted for his hockey sense and anticipation on the ice. He broke Auston Matthews' NTDP scoring record with 132 points (53G, 79A) in 63 games this season.

Mike G. Morreale, also an NHL.com writer, mocked Brayden Yager at 19th overall to Chicago. Yager, an 18-year-old two-way center out of the WHL, racked up 78 points (28G, 50A) in 67 points with the Moose Jaw Warriors this season.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times predicted winger Sam Honzek as Chicago's second first-round pick. Honzek, an 18-year-old Slovak, clocks in at 6-foot-3 and recorded 56 points (23G, 33A) in 43 games with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL last season.

A bevvy of other talented prospects could all be possibilities for the Blackhawks at 19. Below are a few more that could be in Chicago's range.

Colby Barlow - Barlow, 18, spent the last two seasons with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack. The winger is noted for his shot that helped him rack up 46 goals and 79 points in 59 games for Owen Sound last season. He was also named the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Quentin Musty - Musty, who will turn 18 on July 6, is already a big frame on the wing at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Last season with the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL, Musty racked up 78 points (26G, 52A) in 53 games.

Daniil But - But, an 18-year-old Russian winger, stands at 6-foot-5 and is known for his strong shot that scored 15 goals in 26 games in Russia's junior league last season. He also scored two goals in 15 KHL games in the 2022-23 circuit.

