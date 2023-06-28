Silver Knights Sign Jake Bischoff to AHL Contract Extension

June 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 28, that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Bischoff on a two-year AHL contract extension.

Bischoff, 28, has been a member of the Silver Knights since the inaugural 2020-21 season, and a member of the Golden Knights organization since June 2017.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Bischoff completed his fifth professional campaign in 2022-23 with Henderson, totaling five goals and 16 points in 56 games while serving as an assistant captain. Bischoff has collected six goals and 18 points in 63 career games with the Silver Knights.

Bischoff was the first defenseman to score a goal in Silver Knights history when he scored in Henderson's inaugural contest on February 6, 2021 against the Ontario Reign.

In 250 career games in the AHL with Henderson, the Chicago Wolves, and the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Bischoff has totaled 20 goals, 66 points, and 104 penalty minutes. He appeared in four NHL games with the Golden Knights in 2019-20.

A seventh-round draft pick (185th overall) of the New York Islanders in 2012, Bischoff played four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2013 to 2017, collecting 17 goals and 68 points in 139 NCAA games. He won a conference championship in 2015, and he was named the B1G Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Star in 2017.

Jake Bischoff, Defenseman

Birthplace: Cambridge, Minnesota

Height: 6-1

Weight: 194 lbs.

Age: 28

Shoots: Left

- Appeared in 56 games last season after missing entire 2021-22 season due to injury

- Totaled five goals, 16 points, and 22 penalty minutes in 2022-23

- Has recorded 20 goals, 66 points, and 104 penalty minutes in 250 career AHL games

- Served as Silver Knights assistant captain in 2020-21 and 2022-23

- Scored first goal by a defenseman in Silver Knights history on February 6, 2021

- B1G Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Star in 2016-17

- Registered 17 goals and 68 points in 139 career NCAA games at Minnesota

- Drafted by NY Islanders in seventh round (185th overall) in 2012 NHL Draft

- Acquired by Vegas in trade with NY Islanders on June 21, 2017

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.