Two-Way Rookie Returning

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of RHP Michael Slaten to a 2022 American Association Contract.

Slaten made his professional debut in the later stages of the 2021 season with the Explorers. He pitched against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on August 8th striking out a batter in an inning. He appeared in six games, starting three and coming out of the bullpen in three. He held a 5.27 ERA, struck out 18 and walked 11 in 13.2 innings. A highly touted two-way player in college, he did have a single opportunity with the bat grounding out.

A 2021 NAIA First Team All-American, Slaten played his collegiate ball at Benedictine College in Kansas. In his final season with the Ravens he appeared in 18 games, started 4 with a 2.50 ERA and struck out 54 in 39.2 innings. With the lumber in his hands he hit at a .386 clip with 20 homers, 71 RBI and swiped 23 bags.

In his career at Benedictine College he hit for a total of 63 homers, 221 RBI, 228 runs, 63 doubles and stole 77 bags all while hitting for an incredible .423 average. On the mound he pitched in 33 total games, started 15 with a 4.71 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.

Prior to joining the X's late in the summer, Slaten played for the State College Spikes of the newly formed MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer league that began in 2021. He pitched in six games and compiled an ERA of 6.75. He appeared as a position player in 22 games hitting a home run and collecting 5 RBI with a .192 batting average.

With the addition of RHP Michael Slaten the Explorers have now signed five players (4 pitchers, 1 position player) to a 2022 contract.

The Sioux City Explorers 30th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 17 versus the Lake Country DockHounds. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

