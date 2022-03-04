Cougars to Donate 50/50 Raffle Proceeds to Ukrainian World Congress

March 4, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars will donate all of the proceeds from the 2022 season's 50/50 raffle to the Ukrainian World Congress, announced today.

Along with donating the proceeds, the Kane County Cougars Foundation will also provide a match for the funds raised.

"The Kane County Cougars Foundation always supports local charities first," said Cougars Owner and President Dr. Bob Froehlich."However, the events in the world today have caused us to broaden our horizons globally to help humankind. We stand with Ukraine."

The Ukrainian World Congress coordinates emergency response and provides medical supplies and protective equipment to Ukraine.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Cleburne Railroaders.

Visit the Cougars online at kccougars.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates and more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.