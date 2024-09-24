Two Texas Outlaws Selected to Represent Team USA in USA vs. Mexico Match

September 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Dallas, Texas - The Texas Outlaws are thrilled to announce that two of their standout players, veteran midfielders Jorge DeLeon and David Ortiz, have been selected to represent Team USA in the highly anticipated 2024 USA vs. Mexico match. The game is set to take place in Ontario, California, on September 29, 2024.

Veteran midfielders Jorge DeLeon and David Ortiz bring a wealth of experience and skill to Team USA. As key players for the Texas Outlaws, both have demonstrated exceptional leadership, tactical awareness, and work ethic on the field. Both players are expected to bring their talents to Team USA, contributing to what promises to be an exciting and competitive match against Mexico's finest.

Texas Outlaws General Manager, Brad Namdar, expressed his excitement for the players and the team saying, "It's always great to see our players called up to represent Team USA. Both Jorge and David have worked hard, and it's a well-deserved honor for them to compete on this stage."

The USA vs. Mexico All-Star game is a marquee event in the MASL calendar, bringing together top talent from both sides of the border in a thrilling indoor soccer showdown. Fans can expect an action-packed game showcasing the best of indoor soccer.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase via Ticketmaster and can be watched live on Twitch.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 24, 2024

Two Texas Outlaws Selected to Represent Team USA in USA vs. Mexico Match - Texas Outlaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.