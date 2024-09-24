USA, Mexico Finalize Star-Studded Men's Rosters

September 24, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), who will host Sunday's indoor doubleheader between the United States and Mexico, today announced the final rosters for both countries' men's teams. With each side of the rivalry clash featuring a number of the biggest stars of the indoor game, the high-profile match at Ontario's Toyota Arena will also boast FIFA World Cup veterans, Olympic gold medalists, former Major League Soccer (MLS) greats and an ex-U.S. outdoor international.

Tickets are available exclusively on Ticketmaster.

Nine of the 13 MASL member teams are represented in the meeting between the Americans and their neighbors from the south. While Utica City FC, the Kansas City Comets, Milwaukee Wave, Texas Outlaws and Tacoma Stars have had some of their top performers called up by the U.S., the opposition roster includes standouts from the San Diego Sockers as well as the two Mexico-based MASL sides, reigning regular season Shield winner Monterrey Flash and defending champion Chihuahua Savage. As the event host, the Empire Strykers are supplying players to both regional powers.

Among those donning red, white and blue will be former outdoor aces Brek Shea and Marcelo Sarvas.

An ex-U.S. men's national team star, defender-midfielder Shea is only two years removed from a storied career that saw him log 34 caps for his country's senior squad and score the game-winner in the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. In MLS, the Texas native donned the jerseys of FC Dallas, Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps, Atlanta United and Inter Miami.

Sarvas' professional playing days saw the dual citizen ply his trade in his native Brazil as well as in Sweden, Poland, Costa Rica and MLS. After helping the LA Galaxy to two league trophies alongside global icons David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane, he went on to play for D.C. United and the Colorado Rapids.

Mexico will be led by standout attacker Marco Fabián and Strykers teammate Miguel Ponce. Sunday's game marks the first time the pair will represent their country together since 2014, the year both were selected for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Fabián and Ponce won Olympic gold with El Tri in 2012 and played together for over a decade at Mexican giants Chivas de Guadalajara.

While both Chivas icons won domestic and international titles during their time with the goats, Fabián added silverware with Cruz Azul as well as the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup with his national team and a domestic cup with Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt. He has also played for MLS outfit Philadelphia Union and two other Mexican first division teams in FC Juárez and Mazatlán FC. After joining the Strykers in late 2023, the Mexican star took the MASL by storm and crowned his maiden season with three major accomplishments, sharing the Golden Boot and earning Elite Six as well as Newcomer of the Year honors.

Against the United States, Fabián and Ponce are slated to share the field with reigning MASL MVP and recent Empire blockbuster signing Genaro Castillo (led MASL in 2023-24 with 50 attacking points) for the very first time. The showdown in Southern California will also see Fabián go head to head with the man who forced him into a tie atop the league goal-scoring charts last season - Kansas City forward Zach Reget (35 goals each).

Since the upcoming indoor rivalry clash is not part of an official competition, eligibility rules are flexible. Among the beneficiaries is Strykers netminder Brandon Gomez, who is American but has been picked to play against the U.S. because family ties could allow him to apply for Mexican citizenship.

The remaining Strykers selections will suit up for the Stars and Stripes. While long-time club captain Israel Sesay and recently re-signed fan favorite Robert Palmer (led MASL in 2023-24 with 86 blocked opposition shots) are experienced indoor veterans, Momo Gueye, Justin Stinson, Stefan Mijatovic, Alan Perez and goalkeeper Brian Orozco are all being rewarded for breakout MASL campaigns.

Like Mexico netminder Gomez, reigning MASL Defender of the Year Palmer also benefits from the absence of strict eligibility rules, as he is Jamaican born but actively working toward his U.S. citizenship.

In addition to the participation of Sesay and Palmer, the weekend's match will see appearances by other indoor giants on the American side, including Kansas City defender Chad Vandegriffe (3rd in MASL in 2023-24 with 61 blocked opposition shots), Tacoma forward Nick Perera (led MASL with 3.0 points per game), and Perera's club teammate and ex-Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) backstop Chris Toth (led MASL with 276 saves). Nilton de Andrade (tied for 9th in goals with 26) will be carrying the flag for Utica City.

Mexico will boast a true arena legend in Roberto Escalante (6th in MASL in 2023-24 with 41 blocked opposition shots). The Chihuahua defender will team up with a trio of Monterrey aces in Jhon Ponce (led MASL with 25 assists), Ismael Rojo (tied for 9th in blocked opposition shots with 36) and goalkeeper Christian Hernandez (led MASL with a .790 save percentage) as well as the San Diego duo of Brandon Escoto (5th with 29 goals) and former Fury midfielder Charlie Gonzalez (tied for 7th with 19 assists).

Hewerton Moreira, currently the head coach of the U.S. men's futsal national team, will be at the helm for the home side on Sunday, and the Strykers' head coach, Paul Wright, will serve as Moreira's assistant. Meanwhile, the visiting opposition will be guided by Empire's assistant coach, Jesus Molina, with indoor legend and long-time coach, Rene Ortiz, serving as Molina's right-hand man.

Anyone interested in attending the September 29 doubleheader in Ontario should secure their tickets via the Ticketmaster app or website.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.