Two Rox Players Awarded with Rawlings Finest in the Field Award
November 17, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
The Northwoods League announced the recipients of the 2022 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position. The winners are selected based on fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. The Rox had two players on the list in John Nett (St. Cloud State University) and Trevor Austin (Mercer). Both players were also named Rawlings 'Silver Slugger' Award winners for having the best batting average at their positions.
The 2022 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.
Position Player NWL Team College Fielding %
C Spencer Sarringar Bismarck Larks Northern State .989
1B Jowy Grabanski Battle Creek Battle Jacks Concordia University, Nebraska .975
2B Aidan Sweatt La Crosse Loggers North Florida .973
3B Trevor Austin St. Cloud Rox Mercer .957
SS Noah Dehne Minnesota Mud Puppies North Dakota State .959
OF John Nett St. Cloud Rox St. Cloud State 1.000
OF Jan Rollon Madison Mallards Southern University and A&M College 1.000
OF Ryan Dystra Kalamazoo Growlers Oakland University .989
P Aidan Longwell Lakeshore Chinooks Kent State 1.000
Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in the Northwoods League since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from November 17, 2022
- Great Rivers United Way Benefits from "Hits to Help" - La Crosse Loggers
- Two Rox Players Awarded with Rawlings Finest in the Field Award - St. Cloud Rox
- Ryan Dykstra Named Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Two Rox Players Awarded with Rawlings Finest in the Field Award
- Rox Receive Community Program-Of-The-Year Award
- Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation to Award $21,000 in Scholarships
- Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Renews 'RBI CLUB' for St. Cloud Area School District
- Rox Complete 10th Straight Winning Season, Win 50 Games in Back-To-Back Seasons.