LA CROSSE, WI - Long-time supporter EO Johnson has selected Great Rivers United Way as the first-ever beneficiary of its new "Hits to Help" promotion.

Hits to Help is a partnership between EO Johnson and the La Crosse Loggers. EO Johnson pledged to donate $5 for every hit the Loggers earned during their 2022 season. In total, 576 hits equals a donation of $2,835 to Great Rivers United Way.

Development Director Katie Sparks praised Hits to Help for bringing the community together.

"Hits to Help was a unique way to unite several groups - EO Johnson, the La Crosse Loggers, and baseball fans - in support of Great Rivers United Way's 51 program partners. A gift of this size means that 80 community members will be able to access the many and varied services they need to thrive."

Sparks added, "We are grateful that EO Johnson selected Great Rivers United Way as the recipient of these funds, and we congratulate the Loggers on a successful season!"

If you are interested in learning more about running a campaign or GRUW's corporate engagement opportunities, please contact Katie Sparks at ksparks@gruw.org. Donations may be made any time at www.gruw.org/give.

