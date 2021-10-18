Two-Out Rallies Lead Lexington Past Long Island in Game Three

October 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Boog Powell of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) Boog Powell of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lexington Legends 6-3 on Monday night in Game Three of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Lexington Legends Ballpark. The Legends now lead the best-of-five series two games to one.

A leadoff solo home run to left field by Christian Correa in the third inning off Ducks starter Scott Harkin gave the Legends a 1-0 lead. Boog Powell tied the game at one in the fifth with a mammoth solo homer to right off Legends starter J.J. Hoover.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when a two-out, two-run single up the middle by Juan Silverio put Lexington back on top 3-1. However, a two-out, two-run homer to left field by Deibinson Romero in the top of the eighth tied the ballgame at three. The Legends answered right back though with three two-out runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. Ben Revere's RBI double and RBI singles by Roberto Baldoquin and Silverio did the damage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Harkin pitched six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Hoover lasted six innings, giving up a run on four hits and two walks with one strikeout. Derek Self (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing two runs on two hits in one inning. Frank Moscatiello (1-1) took the loss, yielding the go-ahead run on a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Austin Adams collected his third save of the postseason with a scoreless ninth.

Powell led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI and a run. L.J. Mazzilli added two hits, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Legends continue the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday night in Kentucky for Game Four. First pitch is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (13-2, 4.65 | 1-0, 6.35) gets the start for the Ducks against Legends righty Zac Westcott (1-2, 4.70 | 1-0, 2.57).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.