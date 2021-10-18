Spring Grove Hiring Event to Pair Candidates with Well-Paying Positions

(York, Pa.) - With help from Pixelle Specialty Solutions and the York Revolution, the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce will match job seekers with hiring companies at the Spring Grove Hiring Event on Tuesday, October 26.

Filling the Windy Hill Senior Center from 1 to 5 p.m. that Tuesday, the event is intended to introduce talented candidates to area businesses looking to fill openings, many of which, organizers said, feature extremely competitive pay rates and incentives.

"Many of these companies are ready to conduct interviews right on the spot," said Chamber President Laura Becker. "And some need to fill positions that pay up to $22 per hour. Others are even prepared to offer $4,000 in sign-on bonuses. For those looking for the next great step in their careers, this really is going to be the place to be."

Adding to the appeal, Becker said, is the free registration for participating companies made possible by Pixelle's sponsorship.

"We're certainly excited to discuss many of our own open positions, but we also appreciate opportunities to support the community that has supported us," said Perry McGraw, Human Resource Manager for Pixelle in Spring Grove. "Helping our fellow Spring Grove area businesses like this is very satisfying."

The York Revolution, meanwhile, was added to the Hiring Event team by the Chamber of Commerce following the Revolution's success in staging two hiring fairs earlier this year.

"We were very pleased by the results of similar events put on by our sports talk radio station, WOYK, and the York County Economic Alliance," said Nate Tile, York Revolution Vice President of Business Development. "Those events were particularly beneficial to people who live near the ballpark, so when the Spring Grove Chamber approached us, we were excited by the opportunity to support people in a different part of our area."

