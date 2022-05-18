Two out Hitting, Strong Pitching Carries Ports to Third Straight Win

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored three times with two outs in the fourth inning and got a quality performance from three pitchers as Stockton held on to beat the Modesto Nuts 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports (12-22) jumped ahead with a single run in the bottom of the first inning. Robert Puason led off the frame with a single to right field and advanced to second on a fielding error by Colin Davis. Puason advanced to third base on a ground ball with two outs and scored when Nuts' starter Sam Carlson was called for a balk to make it 1-0 Ports.

Facing Cole Irvin in an MLB rehab start, the Nuts (15-19) tied the game at one in the top of the third. With two outs and nobody on, Edwin Arroyo hit a solo home run to left center field on the first pitch he saw from Irvin to pull Modesto even.

Taking advantage of Nuts miscues, the Ports reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against reliever Jordan Jackson. T.J. Schofield-Sam reached second base with one out on a two-base error by Modesto center fielder Jonatan Clase and made it to third on CJ Rodriguez's infield single with two outs. Mariano Ricciardi then doubled down the left field line to score Schofield-Sam and give the Ports a 2-1 lead. Danny Bautista followed with a single to right field, scoring Rodriguez and Ricciardi to increase the Stockton advantage to 4-1.

With Yehizon Sanchez on in relief of Irvin, the Nuts trimmed into the Ports' lead with a solo home run by Robert Perez, Jr. in the sixth to make it 4-2. In the eighth, Jonatan Clase reached with a leadoff single, and after stealing second and third scored on a throwing error by Rodriguez to trim the Ports' lead to one at 4-3.

Representing the tying run, Randy Bednar singled with one out in the eighth and made it to third with two outs on a passed ball and a pop out, but Hunter Breault came on and induced a groundout to second to preserve the Ports' lead. Breault retired the Nuts in order with two strikeouts to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Irvin (1-0) got the win in his Major League rehab start for the Ports, allowing one run on five hits over five innings while striking out six. Jackson (1-3) gave up three unearned runs in 4.1 IP in relief of starter Sam Carlson and took the loss for Modesto.

Winners of three straight, the Ports will try to run their streak to four in the second of a six-game series against the Nuts on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

