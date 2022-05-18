Storm Score Seven in the Ninth to Take Game One

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide faced off against the Lake Elsinore Storm for game one of the six-game series at 3:30 P.M. The afternoon game stayed close until the ninth inning.

The score was tied at three heading into the ninth inning, but the Storm sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. In the top of the ninth there were five walks, two hits, two errors and a hit by pitch.

The Rawhide offense put together seven hits to score three runs in the contest. Junior Franco and Shane Muntz hit their fourth homerun of the season.

Rawhide look to bounce back tomorrow at 6:30 P.M. with Josh Swales on the mound.

