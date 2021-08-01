Two-Out Damage Leads Gastonia Past Long Island

August 1, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) L.J. Mazzilli of the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Honey Hunters 7-2 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A bases loaded walk to Jake Skole and a two-run single by Jesus Sucre off Ducks starter Vin Mazzaro gave the Honey Hunters an early 3-0 lead. It stayed that way until the fifth when a two-out RBI single to left by L.J. Mazzilli off Gastonia starter Spencer Bivens closed the gap to two.

However, an RBI double by Jake Skole and a three-run home run by Joshua Sale in the sixth pushed the Honey Hunters advantage to 7-1. Breland Almadova drove in a run in the ninth with a groundout to third base, but the Ducks could not pull even.

Bivens (2-0) earned the win with seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out four. Mazzaro (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on one hit and four walks over three innings with one strikeout.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with two hits and a run batted in.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (1-1, 4.84) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Kolton Mahoney (4-3, 7.65).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 10, to begin a four-game set with the Blue Crabs. Game one of the single admission doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders. Game two will begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one, and both games are slated for seven innings. It's Irish Night at the ballpark, presented by Shandon Court, and a Triple Play Tuesday. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.