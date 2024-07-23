Two Michigan Panthers Sign with NFL Teams

July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers wide receiver Marcus Simms has signed with the Seattle Seahawks and that linebacker Javin White has signed with the Chicago Bears of the National Football League.

Simms was the Panthers' only offensive representative on the All-UFL Team in 2024. He made 23 receptions for a team-high 426 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, despite missing the final two games of the season due to injury. His 18.5 yards per catch ranked as the highest in the league. He also returned seven kickoffs for 201 yards.

In 2023, Simms appeared in seven games, while making two starts for the Panthers in the USFL and made four receptions for 28 yards. He also returned six kickoffs for 243 yards.

The Bowie, Maryland native made 87 receptions for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns over three seasons at West Virginia from 2016-18. After going undrafted, Simms was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 but was placed on injured reserve before being waived.

White finished with 40 total tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks, on the season for the Panthers in 2024. He appeared in all 10 games this season but primarily played on special teams at the start of the season before moving into a starting role with the team for the last four games of the regular season.

This will be the Oakland, California native's second go-around with the Bears, as he signed with the Bears on August 7, 2022, but was placed on injured reserve later during that training camp. After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, White made his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints on September 21, 2020. He went on to appear in three more games that season. White spent the majority of the 2021 season on injured reserve and was signed by the New York Jets off the Raiders practice squad but was waived on July 29, 2022.

White played collegiately with UNLV from 2015-19 and appeared in 43 games, while making 29 starts, and finished with 201 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 15 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors following his senior season with the Rebels.

