UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 23

July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

BHM WR Kevin Austin Jr. New Orleans Saints

MEM CB Nehemiah Shelton New York Jets

MICH WR Marcus Simms Seattle Seahawks

MICH LB Javin White Chicago Bears

Overall, 17 players who played in the UFL last season have signed with NFL teams.

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.