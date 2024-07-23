UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 23
July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced four of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
BHM WR Kevin Austin Jr. New Orleans Saints
MEM CB Nehemiah Shelton New York Jets
MICH WR Marcus Simms Seattle Seahawks
MICH LB Javin White Chicago Bears
Overall, 17 players who played in the UFL last season have signed with NFL teams.
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
