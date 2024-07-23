Shelton Signs with New York Jets
July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton has signed a contract with the New York Jets of the National Football League.
In 7 games this season, Shelton had 10 tackles (5 solo) for the Showboats. He also broke up three passes with a forced fumble and recovery.
A two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention at San Jose State, Shelton was a member of the New York Jets practice squad after playing for Memphis in 2023.
The Memphis Showboats will retain Shelton's rights should he return to the UFL.
