Shelton Signs with New York Jets

July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The UFL has announced that Memphis Showboats cornerback Nehemiah Shelton has signed a contract with the New York Jets of the National Football League.

In 7 games this season, Shelton had 10 tackles (5 solo) for the Showboats. He also broke up three passes with a forced fumble and recovery.

A two-time All-Mountain West Honorable Mention at San Jose State, Shelton was a member of the New York Jets practice squad after playing for Memphis in 2023.

The Memphis Showboats will retain Shelton's rights should he return to the UFL.

