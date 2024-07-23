Birmingham Stallions Wide Receiver Kevin Austin Jr. Signs with New Orleans Saints

July 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Birmingham Stallions wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.

Austin Jr. recorded 10 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 10 regular season games for the Stallions. Against the Memphis Showboats on May 4th, he recorded an 80-yard touchdown reception as part of a season-high 108 receiving yards game. The 80-yard touchdown was the longest scoring play for the Stallions all season.

The Notre Dame product signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Jacksonville Jaguars following his collegiate career but was waived during the preseason. He signed with the Birmingham Stallions ahead of the 2023 season. Austin Jr. appeared in six games and recorded 15 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns, contributing to Birmingham's 2023 USFL Championship.

During his time at Notre Dame, he totaled 1,054 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 54 receptions from 2018-21.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.