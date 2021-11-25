Two Goals from Schnapp Propel Thunderbirds to 4-2 Win in Columbus

Columbus, GA - The Carolina Thunderbirds, after losing three of four to Columbus, scored four unanswered goals Wednesday night en-route to a 4-2 win. Rookie Jacob Schnapp scored his first two FPHL goals, including the game winner, in his first FPHL game.

Schnapp opened the scoring at the Columbus Civic Center after a Vaughn Clouston point drive leaked through goaltender Jared Rutledge. The powerplay goal came at 5-on-3 with Hunter Bersani and MJ Graham in the penalty box. On the residual 5-on-4 after Schnapp's goal, a pass from below the goal line found Chris Hunt in the high slot. He would collect and fire it up past the glove of Rutledge for his team-leading 4th goal of the season. Carolina would continue the onslaught in the 1st period, and it would be Jacob Schnapp leading the charge again. Cutting down the right wing, Schnapp tried to send a pass through the slot to Blake Peavey. The pass would deflect off of Columbus' Trevor Finch and slide into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

The second period brought far less offense, but more powerplay success for the road team. With Jay Croop in the box for roughing, John Buttitta's powerplay goal gave Carolina a 4-0 lead. The goal was Buttitta's fourth of the season, tying him with Chris Hunt for the team lead. Justin Schmit and Zach Sargis would drop the gloves midway through the period. Despite being the 5th straight meeting between the two teams, that would be the game's only fight. Shots at the end of the period were decently even, with Columbus slightly leading 17-16.

The River Dragons found life in the third period, outshooting Carolina 11-5 and scoring the only two goals of the period. Jay Croop deflected a puck at the top of the crease to get Columbus on the board. Three minutes later, Noah Doyle's powerplay goal gave Columbus some confidence. The Thunderbirds would weather the storm however, hanging on to win 4-2. The win is their first regulation win on the road this season

Carolina heads home to play a pair of games against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Friday night's puck drop from Winston-Salem is set for 7:35pm.

