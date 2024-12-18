Two Game Day Staff Job Fairs Set for January

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will hold two game day staff job fairs in January as they prepare for the 2025 season. The job fairs will be held in the club level at PNC Field on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M., and on Saturday, January 18, from 10 A.M. until 1 P.M. The home opener is slated for April 8 and the RailRiders are seeking game day employees for the upcoming season. Prospective employees will fill out applications and the SWB front office staff will do interviews on the spot during the job fair.

"Customer service is essential to what we do at PNC Field," said Katie Beekman, the General Manager of the RailRiders. "We are always looking for dedicated individuals who want to be a part of our summer family. These game day positions are an important part of making great experiences memorable for every fan."

Interviews for game day staff will begin at 5:30 P.M. on January 15 and at 10 A.M. on January 18. The RailRiders are looking for game day employees to fill numerous roles within the organization. Game day staff includes 50/50 vendors, bat boys/ girls, club level attendants, EMTs, grounds crew, parking attendants, press box staff, ticket sales representatives, ticket takers, video/ production assistants and ushers. The team is also looking for members of the Pinstripe Patrol, the RailRiders on-field promotions crew, as well as fun zone employees.

Legends, the official catering, concessions and merchandise provider of the RailRiders, will also conduct interviews at both job fairs. Legends is seeking cashiers, concessions cooks, prep cooks, suite attendants and retail associates.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age with working papers. Individuals will choose the open position that best suits their interests or needs, but may be considered for other positions based on availability. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class.

For more information, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

