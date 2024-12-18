Jumbo Shrimp Make Offseason Additions to Staff

December 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced the hiring of four new front office members in preparation for the 2025 season.

A'Niya Sconiers has joined the club as an accounting supervisor. Abby Decker is the Jumbo Shrimp's new promotions coordinator. Lindsay Plymale has been hired as an account executive. Michael Giovingo will serve as the team's assistant groundskeeper.

Sconiers joined the Jumbo Shrimp in October 2024 as the club's accounting supervisor. She helps to oversee the team's accounting work.

A native of Harlem, N.Y., Sconiers comes to Jacksonville after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays (separate roles as accounting coordinator & ticket sales representative) and Washington Commanders (inside sales representative). In each of those roles, she set up many outreaches to give back to local Hispanic and military communities, as well as to youth organizations in the sport of dance. Sconiers is a former competitive dancer, and graduated from the University of Alabama. She also speaks three different languages (Spanish, English and French) and works with Daughters I Believe In You Mentoring Ministry, which is dedicated to mentoring young and underprivileged girls.

Decker graduated in May 2024 from Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in Sports Media and Analytics and Psychology minor. Prior to her time in Jacksonville, she interned with the Salem Red Sox on their game day promotions team, worked as a marketing manager for Virginia Tech volleyball, swim & dive and softball and a promotions manager and emcee for both the Danville Otterbots and Danville Dairy Daddies. During her time at Virginia Tech, Abby started a chapter of Girls Club, which helps women get their foot in the sports industry and provides resources, support, networking and social events.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Plymale graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor's degree in Sports Administration and Marketing. While working part-time as a restaurant server, she also held positions as an account executive with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL), lead marketing and fan experience intern with the University of Cincinnati athletics and sales and project management intern with the Flying Pig Marathon. While working in minor league hockey with the Cyclones, she was named the 2023-24 ECHL Sales Rookie of the Year.

Giovingo was born and raised in Harahan, La., just outside of New Orleans. As a seasonal assistant for the Triple-A Reno Aces in 2022, he was a member of the grounds crew that won SFMA's Field of the Year award. He moved to Winston-Salem in 2023 to work for the High-A Dash, helping current Jumbo Shrimp head groundskeeper Josh Leo earn the South Atlantic League Groundskeeper of the Year honor. At the conclusion of the 2023 minor league season, Michael moved to Sarasota, Fla., in a full-time groundskeeping role at the Baltimore Orioles' Spring Training complex.

The Jumbo Shrimp home opener for the 2025 season is scheduled for April 1, when Jacksonville hosts the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) at VyStar Ballpark. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available now for the entirety of the 2025 season by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.