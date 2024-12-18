Durham Bulls Announce NCSH Partnership

December 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls announced today a new partnership with the North Carolina Specialty Hospital (NCSH) to promote high-quality and specialized health care within the Triangle.

"We are excited to partner with the Durham Bulls, a team that shares our commitment to excellence and community", said Randi Shults, CEO of North Carolina Specialty Hospital. "This sponsorship is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting local initiatives and fostering wellness throughout the region. We are proud to stand alongside such a beloved team and look forward to an exciting season with the Bulls and their dedicated fan base."

"We are thrilled to welcome NCSH as a partner of the Durham Bulls," added GM, Tyler Parsons. "They have been a critical part of the Durham Community for almost 100 years, and they continue to be an integral part of health services in our region. We're delighted to start a partnership with their team and look forward to working with them for many years to come."

North Carolina Specialty Hospital, proudly physician-owned and operated, is a premier healthcare facility located in Durham, NC, providing advanced, patient-centered surgical and medical care. Established over a century ago, NCSH has become known for its state-of-the-art technology, specialized medical teams, and commitment to high-quality outcomes at a lower cost than traditional hospitals. The hospital specializes in a wide range of services including orthopaedics, spine surgery, general surgery, ENT, urology, and plastic surgery, among others. Accredited by The Joint Commission, NCSH prides itself on delivering personalized care in a comfortable and safe environment. With a focus on excellence and innovation, North Carolina Specialty Hospital consistently ranks among the top hospitals for patient satisfaction and quality care in the region. "At North Carolina Specialty Hospital, our specialty is YOU!"

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.