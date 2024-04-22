Two Fireworks Shows, Dollar Dog Night and Bark in the Park Highlight First Six Games of Two-Week Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their third homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, April 23 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is it a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food at America's national pastime!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 24 at 6:05 pm

Los Angeles Dodgers' right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler scheduled to start in a Major League rehab appearance for Oklahoma City Baseball Club

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 25 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, April 26 at 6:35 pm

Gates at 5:00 pm

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game!

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, April 27 at 6:35 pm

Gates at 5:00 pm

Little League Night featuring a banner parade around the warning track before the game!

Pre-Game Banner Parade for Little League teams in attendance

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, April 28 at 1:35 pm

Bark in the Park - bring your furry friend to the game and enjouy baseball on the berm. Click here for more information

Pre-Game Puppy Parade at 1:00 pm (gather by section 118 on the first base side of the stadium)

Inflatable Bat giveaway, courtesy of Hutton Broadcasting & SanteFe.com (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

