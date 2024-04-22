Reno Aces Return Home this Week, Filled with Promotions for Everyone to Enjoy

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field starting tomorrow for a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Here's what's scheduled:

Special Events

Dog Day presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net:

Sunday, April 28 th

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

April's Daily Deals will offer fans memorable experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the week:

April Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada and KBUL 98.1 FM - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 draft beer and merchandise will be available.

Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM :

Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger.

$1 Hot Dogs

Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

