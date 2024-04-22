Chaparro & Castellanos Named PCL Player & Pitcher of the Week

April 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nev. - Following a 5-1 week in Salt Lake City, the Reno Aces captured a pair of Pacific Coast League honors as infielder Andres Chaparro and right-handed starter Humberto Castellanos were selected as PCL Player & Pitcher of the Week, as announced my Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Monday's announcement marked the Aces' first weekly awards from Minor League Baseball this season.

Chaparro, 24, led the Aces offense against the Bees as the right-handed slugger posted a .375 batting average (9-for-24), which included a game-winning home run in Sunday's finale.

During last week's series he ranked in the PCL's Top Five by leading the circuit in runs (10), ranking second in total bases (19), third in home runs (3); fourth in hits (9), RBI (7), and OPS (1.256); in addition to being fifth in SLG (.792).

The El Viga, Venezuela native collected base hits in all six games last week and currently owns a team-leading, eight-game hitting streak. He also has reach base safely in 11-straight games since April 10.

Castellanos, 26, won his only start of the week on April 19, in Reno's 4-0 victory over Salt Lake. The five-foot-eleven starter tossed five scoreless innings and limited the Bees' offense to one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts.

The Tepatitlan, Mexico native tallied 40 strikes in 65 pitches during his win last week.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 23, to play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate, in a six-game series.

