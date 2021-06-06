Two Errors Open Door in 11-4 Loss

San Jose, CA - Six unearned runs helped send the Modesto Nuts to their first series loss of the year with an 11-4 defeat against the San Jose Giants on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (19-11) had taken an early lead pushing two runs across in the second inning before the Giants (19-11) came back with a five-run fourth inning.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs (L, 1-2) worked three hitless innings before allowing five straight baserunners to reach in the fourth. After two runs had scored, Casetta-Stubbs got a double play and it looked like they were about to limit the damage and keep the game tied before Abdiel Layer launched a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Casetta-Stubbs worked into the sixth inning. He recorded the first out of the inning before a Justin Lavey error at third allowed Ricardo Genoves to reach. After a walk, Casetta-Stubbs was taken out of the game. Two more unearned runs would score after he left leaving Casetta-Stubbs with a line of 5.1 innings allowing seven runs, five earned, on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

In the top of the seventh, the Nuts scratched across two runs against Giants' reliever Haydn King (W, 1-0). They had the bases loaded with one out and the tying run at the plate, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brayan Perez recorded the first two outs of the inning before Justin Lavey misplayed a groundball at third. That led to four straight run scoring hits putting the game out of reach for the Nuts.

The Nuts are off on Monday before returning to John Thurman Field on Tuesday night to open a 12-game homestand with a 7:05 pm first pitch against the Grizzles.

