Ports Fall in Slugfest, Split Series
June 6, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports battled back from an early six-run deficit but could not overcome Lake Elsinore's fast start in a 9-7 loss to the Storm on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark. The loss is the Ports' third straight.
Leading 2-1 after one inning, the Storm (14-16) threatened to put the game out of reach with a five-run top of the second inning. With one out Ports' starter Jose Dicochea walked Matthew Acosta and then allowed a two-run home run to Jordy Barley to give Lake Elsinore a 4-1 lead. Dicochea was pulled following a single with one out, but the Storm struck for three more in the inning against Stockton reliever Kumar Nambiar.
Trailing 7-1, the Ports (12-18) got right back into the ballgame with a four-run bottom of the second. T.J. Schofield-Sam was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and Grant Jones followed with an RBI double to center field. After a single off the bat of Danny Bautista, Sahid Valenzuela drove in a run with a fielder's choice to cut the Storm lead to four. An error and a hit by pitch then loaded the bases for Kevin Richards, who lined a single to center field to make it 7-4, and Lawrence Butler cut the Lake Elsinore lead to two with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Stockton got to within one on a two-out RBI single by Joshwan Wright in the fifth inning, but Lake Elsinore quickly picked up single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take a 9-6 lead.
The Ports added a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Schofield-Sam to make it 9-7 and brought the go-ahead run to the plate with runners on first and second, but Danny Bautista struck out against Lake Elsinore closer Michell Miliano.
Dicochea (1-2) took the loss for the Ports, giving up five runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Storm reliever Miguel Rondon (2-1) got the win for Lake Elsinore while Miliano picked up his second save of the series.
The Ports begin a six-game series on Tuesday at 7:05 pm when they welcome the San Jose Giants to Banner Island Ballpark.
