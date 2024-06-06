Two Comeback Wins Lead to Shuckers' Doubleheader Sweep Over Biscuits

June 6, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MONTGOMERY, AL - Despite falling behind early in both games of a doubleheader, the Biloxi Shuckers (21-32) tallied their 11 th and 12 th comeback wins of the year in a sweep against the Montgomery Biscuits (31-23) at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday night. The Shuckers won game one, 7-3, with seven unanswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings and won game two, 5-4, in nine innings after scoring five of the game's final seven runs.

In game one, Montgomery built an early 2-0 lead after a Bob Seymour solo home run and an RBI single from Dru Baker, both with two outs in the first. In the third, they extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single from Baker. Biloxi struck back in the sixth with a sacrifice fly from Zavier Warren and an RBI double from Lamar Sparks, making it 3-2. In the seventh, the Shuckers tied the game at three with an RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. and took a 5-3 lead on a two-RBI double from Ethan Murray down the left field line. The next batter, Zavier Warren, made it 7-3 with a two-RBI single to left.

Nick Merkel (3-4) earned the win for Biloxi after three scoreless innings with two strikeouts while Austin Vernon (0-1) took the loss for Montgomery. Both Mike Boeve (2-for-4) and Brock Wilken (2-for-4) tallied multiple hits for Biloxi in game one.

Montgomery took an early lead in game two with an RBI single from Dru Baker in the first, making it 1-0. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with an RBI single from Chandler Simpson, scoring Willy Vasquez from third.

The Shuckers, however, battled back with a run in the fifth off an RBI single from Mike Boeve, part of a four-hit night. Eric Brown Jr. tied the game at two in the sixth with a solo shot to left, his first Double-A home run. On the mound, Craig Yoho twirled a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts to send the game to extras. In the eighth, the Shuckers took a 3-2 lead on an RBI single from Andy Yerzy, but Montgomery tied the game in the bottom half off an RBI single from Willy Vasquez. Justin Yeager then entered for Yoho with the bases loaded and the game tied at three and struck out Jalen Battles on a fastball, stranding the bases loaded and sending the game to the ninth.

In the top of the ninth, the Shuckers retook the lead on a two-RBI single from Noah Campbell. Yeager worked around an RBI triple from Chandler Simpson in the bottom of the ninth to close out the Shuckers second straight win with two strikeouts. Yeager (2-4) earned the win while Haden Erbe (1-2) took the loss.

In game two, Mike Boeve (4-for-4), Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-4) and Noah Campbell (3-for-5) all tallied multiple hits. Boeve's four hits set a new career high.

The Shuckers continue the series on Friday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 6.27) is set to start for Biloxi against Ben Peoples (3-2, 3.50) for the Biscuits. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

